Who is CJ Stroud's sister? Meet Ciara Stroud who turned heads during the 2023 NFL Draft

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was the second overall player selected on Thursday night as the NFL Draft kicked off. After his successful career at Ohio State, Stroud will now head to the Houston Texans in hopes of becoming their franchise quarterback. But, as the buzz surrounded the quarterback, there was also some talk on social about his sister, Ciara.

The new Houston Texans quarterback walked the red carpet at Union Station Kansas City before the NFL Draft. Alongside him were his mother Kimberly and older sister Ciara. There isn't much known about Ciara other than that she is three years older than C.J.

Ciara and C.J. also have two siblings, brothers Isaiah and Asmar. Their mother Kimberly raised her children as a single parent for most of their lives. Now she is getting to see her hard work pay off as her son is headed to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.

When it came to the family walking the red carpet, NFL fans were quick to notice their attire. The quarterback's suit featured splashes of paint as he is a big fan of color. His mom, Kimberly was wearing a deep purple long gown with a diamond necklace. His sister wore an ankle-length black gown and gold heels. And, with little known about the quarterback's older sister, many took to social media to express their admiration.

DaShawn Brown @DaShawnWSOC9



He told me he woke up this morning and said a long prayer to God, asking that he’s drafted wherever He wants him to be.



On the look, he’s a fan of colors — hence the paint splashes. Just caught up with CJ Stroud on the carpet, alongside his mother and sister.He told me he woke up this morning and said a long prayer to God, asking that he’s drafted wherever He wants him to be.On the look, he’s a fan of colors — hence the paint splashes. #NFLDraft Just caught up with CJ Stroud on the carpet, alongside his mother and sister.He told me he woke up this morning and said a long prayer to God, asking that he’s drafted wherever He wants him to be.On the look, he’s a fan of colors — hence the paint splashes. #NFLDraft https://t.co/QnSQIDnd9a

How much will QB C.J. Stroud make in his first NFL contract?

The Houston Texans have made their decision to draft a quarterback and believe that C.J. Stroud will be their franchise guy. The former Ohio State quarterback is expected to compete for the starting job during training camp alongside Davis Mills.

Nonito Dunnaire @RealFakeSamDunn



As the newest member of the Texans alongside CJ Stroud, he’s about to earn a rookie contract worth just over $38 million!



boardroom.tv/will-anderson-… @GriffDoug @boardroom #NFLDraft Will Anderson’s #NIL portfolio at Alabama included handsome deals with @Krystal and @DrTeals As the newest member of the Texans alongside CJ Stroud, he’s about to earn a rookie contract worth just over $38 million! Will Anderson’s #NIL portfolio at Alabama included handsome deals with @Krystal and @DrTeals.As the newest member of the Texans alongside CJ Stroud, he’s about to earn a rookie contract worth just over $38 million!boardroom.tv/will-anderson-… @GriffDoug @boardroom #NFLDraft

Being drafted second overall comes with a lucrative rookie contract as well. The NFL and NFLPA's collective bargaining agreement has a set pay scale for NFL rookies. Each draft pick in the first round will get a slightly smaller contract than the draft selection before him.

With that being said, Stroud will receive a fully guaranteed contract of $39,379,587. That includes the rookie base salary for first-round draft picks of about $600,000 per season, as well as a signing bonus of around $25,000,000.

As a first-round draft pick, Stroud will also received the fifth year option on his contract. The Houston Texans will have to decide after his third year in the National Football League, whether they will exercise the option or not.

