Who is Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi? 

Bre Tiese, 30, became popular in the football world after she started a relationship with disgraced former quarterback Johnny Manziel. Tiese, a model and actress, has worked for famous brands such as Playboy and starred in movies such as Knight of Cups (2015) during her career.

Tiese, who's very famous on Instagram with 470k followers, announced on Tuesday that she and Manziel were now officially divorced, with a series of pictures captioned in the following manner:

"I do, I did, I’m officially done. Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya."

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi finalize divorce

Manziel, 28, divorced from Tiese, 30, on Tuesday. The two had already been separated for more than two years after the model accused Manziel of cheating on her.

According to a source who gave PEOPLE an interview about the couple: "One minute they were together, the next minute they were going to split up. Then they were going to reconcile. It went back and forth for days. They really hit a rough patch."

Tiesi celebrated her new relationship status by throwing a divorce party in Miami. Manziel himself posted a sequence of Instagram stories celebrating the divorce as well, saying, "Congrats to us Bri Tiesi. Finally a single man again."

According to TMZ Sports, a judge in California authorized the divorce earlier this month. Manziel sent a statement concerning the divorce to the tabloid:

"This is all very, very personal and very sad," Manziel told TMZ Sports. "I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field."

A former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Manziel was a gamble the Cleveland Browns took to end their quarterback drought, but his demeanor was not in accordance to that of a professional football player. He was released after two seasons and never played again in the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht