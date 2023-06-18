Who is Josh Allen's father, Joel? Delving into Bills QB's family

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The dual-threat QB is an impressive player and owes much of his success to the stable family he grew up in. Allen was born to Joel and LaVonne Allen's family, which gave him the stability needed to become a top-tier shot caller.

On account of Father's Day, we look at Joel Allen, the father of Madden 24 cover star Josh Allen. We will explore Joel's life, his offspring and how invested he remains in his famous son's career. So without further ado, let's dive in.

Joel Allen (Josh Allen's dad) beautifully sang the National Anthem at the Wyoming Cowboys/Air Force Falcons game while rocking the Bills Jersey Joel Allen (Josh Allen's dad) beautifully sang the National Anthem at the Wyoming Cowboys/Air Force Falcons game while rocking the Bills Jersey ✨https://t.co/kPpm5ypvSb

Joel Allen is a farmer and father of American superstar quarterback, Josh Allen. Joel and his wife, LaVonne Allen, raised the future NFL star and his three siblings on their family farm. Joel hails from a family of Swedish immigrants, as his grandfather emigrated from Sweden to the U.S. in 1924 when he was 16, at which point he changed the family name from Erlandson to Allen.

Joel and his twin brother Todd farm on their family's land, and Allen also worked on the farm when he was growing up. Back in the day, when Josh and his siblings were young, their father needed help on the farm.

So, whenever they could help, they would drive the tractor, move irrigation pipes, weed cotton fields, etc. Josh Allen's most significant source of inspiration came from his father, who would leave the house before sunrise for work and return after sunset.

Joel placed a premium on instilling the correct values in his children. By taking their help on the farm, it was his way of telling them that nothing would be given to them in life and that if they wanted something, they would have to earn it. Josh Allen credits his father as his role model and guides him along the way.

How many children does Josh Allen's father, Joel, have?

Joel Allen has four children with his wife, LaVonne Allen. Josh has a big sister, Nicola, a younger brother named Jason, and a younger sister, Makenna. The Bills quarterback is very close with all his siblings.

Josh Allen is the most popular of Joel's children, as he's a Pro Bowler and the cover star for the latest iteration of the Madden franchise. Makenna Allen is a three-sport athlete. Basketball is her primary sport, and she also plays volleyball, basketball and softball. It's natural that she shares tremendous sporting genes with her NFL brother.

Jason Allen is a good athlete, too. Josh Allen's younger brother played college baseball. According to LaVonne, Jason and Josh pushed each other on the basketball court and baseball while growing up.

Last but not the least is the oldest child of Joel and LaVonne Allen, Nicala Allen (now Nicala Madden). She married Brayden Madden in July 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on March 24, 2023. She's a realtor working with Realty Concepts in Fresno.

Joel Allen and his wife LaVonne remain close to their children, supporting them in their career paths. The couple is frequently seen in the stands at Josh's NFL games. Despite the distance between the family's home in California and Buffalo, Allen's parents usually fly all over the country and rarely miss their son's games.

