Will Madden 24 be on Xbox One? Release date, new features, price, and more

Yes, Madden 24 will be on the Xbox One gaming console. The best NFL video game will be available on numerous gaming consoles: the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Madden NFL 24 has a release date, new features, and many other attractions we will showcase shortly. So without further ado, let's give you the lowdown on the latest iteration of Madden.

When is the Madden NFL 24 Release Date?

The official release date for Madden 24 is August 18, 2023. However, players who preorder the Deluxe Edition will be able to enjoy this new game a few days before, as of August 15, 2023.

What are Madden 24's new features?

Several new features are available on Madden NFL 24; these are the most important.

1. The Madden 24 Beta Cross-play

On Madden 24, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC players can face opponents on other platforms. The thing is that it's not available in franchise mode, which EA expects to have ready as early as Madden 25.

2. Commissioners, drafts, and free agency

Commissioners have many extra tools at their disposal. They can customize player progression and regression.

They also can turn off or on Momentum (M) factors. Another tool allows them to customize play cool-down periods between offense and defense. As the commissioner, one can limit the number of free-agent bids placed by any team.

On the rookie draft side, there's more variety in the auto-generated classes, but the system remains the same. Snake draft functionality is a new addition that could be a boon in a large group of user-controlled teams.

3. Training camp, weekly practice, and mini-games

In the franchise mode, in between seasons, one can now use training camps. It sounds exciting, but the full details of how it will work are sketchy.

Among many automatic changes, one thing that has been removed is the player's progression through weekly practice. In past versions, that was automated, but Madden NFL 24 stipulates that one must do this for their players to progress.

Mini-games are also expected to be part of the franchise mode.

How much will Madden NFL 24 cost?

There are two versions of Madden 24, the standard and the deluxe editions, and here's just how much they will cost.

Madden NFL 24 (Standard Edition) - US$69.99

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition (Digital Only) - $99.99

The deluxe version costs $30 more than the standard edition. It comes with the game plus the following extras:

3-Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

AKA Player (if you preorder the deluxe edition by July 22)

