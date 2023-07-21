Who is Josh Harris' wife, Marjorie Harris? All you need to know about Commanders owner's family

Marjorie Harris is a businesswoman and the wife of billionaire sports team investor Josh Harris, the new owner of NFL team Washington Commanders. She met Josh while attending Harvard Business School, and they've been inseparable ever since.

The couple has been married for 28 years since getting married in 1995. They share five children and are always looking for an avenue to add to their investment portfolio. In this article, we will be shining the light on the matriarch of the Harris business empire.

All you need to know about Marjorie Harris

Marjorie Harris was born to Lillian and Albert Rubin and raised in New York. Her father, Albert Rubin, was well-respected in the packaging industry.

Marjorie's parents were both first-generation Americans, and their families had come to the U.S. from Europe. She said they’d often learn about Israel at the dinner table. The Rubin household was always interested in sports, and the Knicks was the family's favorite franchise.

Marjorie attended the University of Michigan, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She then proceeded to work for ten years at Citibank. After her stint there, Marjorie decided to take time off to raise her budding family.

She now works as the Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation, a position she obtained in 2020 after serving on the Board membership. She's also on several other boards. That includes the Board of Dean Advisors of The Harvard Business School, The Whitney Museum of American Art, Painting & Art Sculpture Acquisition Committee and AIPAC's Women's Executive Council.

teamhurricanesdcc @hurricanes_dcc



To read more: Josh & Marjorie Harris have made a six-figure donation to the DCC through Harris Philanthropies, directed to Sylvester Game Changer community outreach vehicles, bringing cancer screenings & health info directly to underserved communities.To read more: umiamihealth.org/en/sylvester-c… pic.twitter.com/O5JlNhiQDB " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/O5JlNhiQDB

She and her husband, Josh Harris, also co-founded Harris Philanthropies. It's a charitable foundation to make "make a lasting impact on our communities by creating opportunities, uplifting those in need and advocating for youth," according to its website.

Marjorie Harris and Josh Harris have been married for decades, and their union is blessed with five children: three boys and two girls. They're Hannah, Stuart, Thomas, Pierce and Bridget Harris. The couple is the epitome of a power couple, and their impact on the NFL will likely be felt for the next few years.

