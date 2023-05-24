Who is Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint? Another Georgia Bulldog arrested for reckless driving

Another Georgia Bulldog has run into trouble with the law.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was caught by the Athens-Clarke County Police department. He was charged with reckless driving and "maximum limit" speeding.

According to sources, the arrest occurred at 4:33 p.m. Just under an hour later, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DawgPost @Dawg_Post



buff.ly/45uJA8X Georgia Bulldogs WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was booked Tuesday into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a reckless driving charge. Georgia Bulldogs WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was booked Tuesday into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a reckless driving charge. buff.ly/45uJA8X

As of this writing, the University of Georgia has not issued a statement on Rosemy-Jacksaint's arrest.

A look at Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's college stats

After growing up in Florida, Rosemy-Jackson committed to Georgia in 2019, just before his final year in high school. He played sparingly in his rookie season in 2020, playing just four games and catching four passes for 62 yards and one touchdown, as well as two solo tackles.

He saw more playing time as a sophomore, appearing in five games. In those games, he caught seven passes for 94 yards, but did not have a touchdown.

Rosemy-Jacksaint had his best performance as a junior. He played in 15 games and had 29 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three tackles (two solo) as the Bulldogs won their second straight national title.

Which other Georgia Bulldogs football players have been cited for vehicular offenses?

Jalen Carter is the highest-profile Georgia player to be indicted on vehicular offenses

As it turns out, Rosemy-Jacksaint is the fifth member of the Georgia Bulldogs championship squad to be arrested for driving offenses.

The first and most notable was defensive tackle Jalen Carter who was arrested on March 1, just before the Draft Combine. Just hours after the Bulldogs held a celebratory party for their national title, Carter was involved in a racing incident that killed teammate (and offensive guard) Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy.

In exchange for avoiding jail time, Carter pled no contest and was required to pay $1,000, undergo two months probation, perform 80 hours community service and pass a defensive driving course. He is also a co-defendant in a related civil suit Willock's father filed recently against the Georgia Athletic Association.

Other Georgia players who have faced charges include linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson, wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette and defensive back Javon Bullard.

Poll : 0 votes