Who is Matthew McKay? Meet rookie QB aiming to become Dak Prescott’s backup with Cowboys

In a league where quarterback talent is highly sought after, the Dallas Cowboys are keeping a close eye on a promising young signal-caller named Matthew McKay.

With the Cowboys not picking a quarterback in the recently concluded 2023 NFL Draft, the NFC East side has called on the former Elon player to throw at their rookie minicamp.

While Dak Prescott's starting role won't be under any pressure, the Cowboys might view McKay as a suitable backup if he performs well at minicamp.

Matthew McKay's college stats in review

Born in October 1999, in Raleigh, North Carolina, McKay displayed his passion for football from a young age.

Excelling at the high school level, McKay garnered attention from college recruiters across the country. Ultimately, he committed to play football at North Carolina State where he played for two seasons.

The QB then transferred to Montana State University but transferred to Elon just one season in. It's with the Elon Phoenix that McKaty finally found his spark and threw for over 2,700 passing yards in his final year.

He ended up with throwing 21 touchdowns for just four interceptions. The North Carolina native also clocked up over 450 rushing yards along the way.

An In-Depth Look at Matthew McKay's Journey and Potential in the NFL

The QB's success with Elon seems to have caught the eye of the Cowboys. McKay possesses a similar skill set to Prescott, showcasing a strong arm, mobility, and the ability to make plays both in the pocket and while on the move.

Though the QB went undrafted, he could still end up being on an NFL roster in 2023 if he manages to impress coaches and scouts attending the Cowboys rookie minicamp.

The Cowboys quarterback room already boasts the likes of Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Rush clearly holds the edge when it comes to staking claim as Prescott's backup.

Even if the Cowboys do decide to pass on him, other teams will surely look to take a gander at the Elon quarterback as a potential value addition to their roster ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

