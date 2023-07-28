Who is Rachel Bonnetta's to-be husband, Zach Schwartz? Exploring ex-NFL Network star's personal life

Former NFL Network host Rachel Bonnetta announced exciting news earlier this week. She announced her engagement to Zach Schwartz, a content creator for WAVE.tv. She posted a series of photos from her special day on her Instagram account, which included a sweet picnic vibe at an undisclosed outdoor location.

She captioned the post saying it was the 'best weekend of my life. In a separate Instagram post, Zach Schwartz recalled contacting Bonnetta in a direct message in 2015, but he said she never responded. As he said in his post, he never gave up. She and Zach didn't go officially public with their relationship until September 2022. Zach Schwartz also worked for The Ringer, Yahoo Sports, and the National Football League.

Bonnetta worked for NFL Network for the last two years. She created comedic content for the NFL Network until this past March. She also hosted "NFL GameDay Morning" and other NFL Network pre-game shows for the Super Bowl and NFL Honors.

NFL Network then had to make what they called budget cuts. Her position on the network was abruptly cut, and the final year of her contract was bought out.

Rachel Bonnetta's career explored

Rachel Bonnetta was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. She graduated from Seneca College and began her broadcast career in Canada. She first hosted "The Zone" from 2012 until 2015.

She then became a brand ambassador for Toronto FC of the MLS in 2015. She got her start in New York XCity hosting "MLS Now" and "OFF Topic with Rachel Bonnetta."

In 2021, she began working in Los Angeles, California, and was the executive producer of a TBS show. She then got her opportunity with the National Football League and the NFL Network, focusing on sports betting content. Giving fans advice on the best betting options for weekly games.

She also created content for NFL.com and the NFL app, creating fun and engaging content for NFL fans.

She was seen as one of the up-and-coming broadcast stars of the NFL Network. With many assuming she would get more opportunities in the future. Which made her dismissal even more shocking. Since then, she has continued creating comedic content on her social media pages.

Last week, she posted a video about her current unemployment status on her Twitter page. Indicating that she hasn't found a new career opportunity as of yet.