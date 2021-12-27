Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Sunday Night Football ft. Cowboys and WFT

In Week 16 of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team, knowing that they'd clinched the NFC East division crown earlier in the day (the Broncos lost to the Raiders, giving Dallas a tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles).

The news apparently did not matter as the Cowboys throttled the Washington Football Team 56-14 in a game that was theoretically over by halftime.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



#WASvsDAL | #DallasCowboys Ezekiel Elliott scored a pair of TDs, but it was his actions after another touchdown that garnered plenty of attention. Ezekiel Elliott scored a pair of TDs, but it was his actions after another touchdown that garnered plenty of attention.#WASvsDAL | #DallasCowboys

NFL Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys beat Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

By halftime of Sunday night's football game against the WFT, the scoreboard showed a 42-7 lead for Dallas. Dak Prescott & Co proceeded to play perhaps their most complete game of the season on both sides of the ball.

Prescott began the scoring with a five-yard pass to Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter. The quarterback ended with a statline of 28 catches of 39 attempts for 330 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Amari Cooper, who recently pined about his role in the offense, also had a standout game with seven receptions for 85 yards and a 13-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The defense for the Cowboys also rose to the occasion as the 'former' best defensive player for the team, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tipped a pass from WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke, intercepted it and returned it 40 yards for a score.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs also got in on the action by grabbing his league-leading 11th interception of the season.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



#WASvsDAL | #DallasCowboys Washington tested Trevon Diggs on the first play Sunday, and he made them pay with a pick – tying a franchise record in the process. 😎 Washington tested Trevon Diggs on the first play Sunday, and he made them pay with a pick – tying a franchise record in the process. 😎#WASvsDAL | #DallasCowboys

Star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the favorite to win NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recorded his 13th sack of the season.

This places him only one-and-a-half sacks away from the all-time NFL rookie sack record of 14.5 set by Jevon Kearse of the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

Meanwhile, the WFT imploded on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was only 7/22 for 121 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The team could only muster a total of 85 yards rushing, and the offensive line allowed five sacks to the Dallas defense.

But that wasn't the most embarrassing part of the night for the WFT.

Starting defensive tackles and former University of Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a physical scuffle on the sidelines. Payne appeared to place his finger into the side of Allen's head.

Allen apparently took umbrage at the act and took a full swing at his teammate, which resulted in several players intervening to break-up the melee.

It is highly doubtful that the NFL will step in and penalize either of the two for the fight as this wasn't a brawl and these matters are typically handled within the team.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into in on the sideline. Allen throws a punch. Getting ugly for Washington.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne get into in on the sideline. Allen throws a punch. Getting ugly for Washington.https://t.co/pj2Oow0cw1

The scene on the sidelines was just as putrid as the team's performance on the field on Sunady night.

A loss next week for WFT would eliminate them from NFL playoff contention (NFC conference).

The Dallas Cowboys have a date next week with the Arizona Cardinals as they are still in the hunt to earn the top spot in the NFC.

Final score: Dallas Cowboys 56-14 Washington Football Team

Dallas Cowboys' top performers:

QB: Dak Prescott (28/39, 330 yds, 4 TDs)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (9 carries, 37 yards, TD)

WR: Amari Cooper (7 catches, 85 yards, TD)

Washington Football Team's top performers:

QB: Taylor Heinicke (7/22, 121 yards, TD, 2 INT)

RB: Jaret Patterson (9 carries, 33 yards)

WR: Dyami Brown (2 catches, 53 yards)

Also Read Article Continues below

Stay tuned as the race for the NFL playoffs begins to heat up.

Edited by Piyush Bisht