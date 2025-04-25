Why was Adrian Peterson arrested? Details on Vikings legend's situation after draft night

Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning after attending the Minnesota Vikings’ draft party. The former running back was charged with 4th-degree driving while impaired (DWI) after leaving the event. According to jail records from Hennepin County, Peterson was taken into custody but released on bond shortly after.

ESPN Minnesota Vikings/pro football reporter Kevin Seifert shared the news on the same day via a tweet.

"Per Hennepin County (MN) sheriff jail records, former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested this morning on a charge of 4th degree driving while impaired. He has since been released on bond. Peterson reportedly had attended the Vikings' public draft party last night," he tweeted.

Peterson played 15 seasons in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him with the No.7 pick in 2007.

Peterson tore his ACL and MCL in 2011 but made a strong comeback in 2012. That year, he rushed for 2,097 yards, just nine short of breaking the single-season rushing record. He was named NFL MVP for his incredible comeback. In 2013, Peterson became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rushing yards.

Adrian Peterson has had a troubled past

In September 2014, Adrian Peterson was charged with injury to a child after using a tree branch to punish his four-year-old son in Spring, Texas. The punishment left marks on his son's legs. Peterson called the branch a "switch," a method of discipline he had experienced as a child. As a result, the Minnesota Vikings temporarily suspended Peterson for one game.

In November 2014, Peterson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless assault against his son. He was given probation, fined $4,000, and ordered to do 80 hours of community service. The NFL decided to suspend him for the rest of the 2014 season.

Peterson’s suspension was upheld in December 2014, and an appeal in 2016 did not reduce the suspension or the fine. In 2018, Peterson admitted to still using a belt as punishment.

In February 2022, Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles Airport for a domestic incident with his wife, Ashley. The flight had to return to the gate, and Peterson was taken off the plane. He was released on a $50,000 bond. Peterson's wife later explained that there was no physical violence, only a verbal argument, and the domestic violence charge was dropped.

