Why is Brittany Mahomes' new tattoo so special? Chiefs QB's wife got inked after son Bronze's birth

Brittany Mahomes recently indulged in an elaborate QnA session on Instagram. Not only did she reveal the details of her life with Patrick Mahomes, but also shared a few glimpses into her daily life. One recent update was her most recent and very special tattoo.

The person asked Brittany how many tattoos she has in total, which resulted in Brittany sharing a photo of her latest tattoo. As per the fitness trainer, she has four tattoos in total. While Brittany isn't private on social media, she hasn't gotten into the details revolving around her tattoos.

The latest tattoo, of course, was special due to two reasons: Sterling Skye and Bronze. As per the small photo shared by Brittany, the tattoo is of the names of their children, along with their respective birthdates written below. Placed on her wrist and arm, the tattoo is clear and simple.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

"I have 4 tattoos," Brittany wrote.

Sharing the image, she added:

"Just got this one".

Back in 2019, Brittany shared that she got a dog paw tattoo on her birthday.

"I just got a tattoo of a dog paw❤️ cause I love my dogs and it’s my birthday so YOLO," she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes didn't hold back while answering questions on Instagram

While speaking of her children and a few lighter topics, Brittany also discussed their privacy concerns, labor scares, and her own mental health issues. As per the 27-year-old, her anxiety has only gotten worse over the years.

"I do (have anxiety). It has gotten worse as years go on...," Brittany replied on the question posed by a follower on her anxiety.

Furthermore, Brittany added that she goes to therapy to deal with it.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

She touched upon their privacy concerns, and how they have bodyguard accompanying them everywhere they go. In another story, Brittany wrote about people approaching their family even if they were hanging out in public. Otherwise, she hoped fans would understand that they liked their privacy just as much as everyone else.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

One person also called Brittany a gold digger in the questions. She responded:"I wish I dug and found gold."

Brittany also spoke up for brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes, reminding people that he is also human. According to Brittany, people who don't know Jackson should reserve judgement.

