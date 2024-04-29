The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL Draft with numerous gaps in their roster, following a lackluster offseason. Despite Jerry Jones' promise to go "all-in," the team failed to make key moves, resulting in several starters leaving for free agency.

The Cowboys had tasks cut out in the 2024 NFL draft, among which was addressing the running back position, especially after their former RB1, Tony Pollard, joined the Tennessee Titans.

The club spent six of their seven Draft picks on shoring up their offensive line and bolstering their defense but neglected their need for a running back. They passed on potential stars, including Bucky Irving, Ray Davis, Isaac Guerendo and Braelon Allen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know I think a lot of times there's always a question mark of 'would you really, really, really stick to your board?'," Stephen said when asked about not addresssing their running back position (via cbssports.com). "It just felt like every time the situation was there for us to make a pick and do the right thing, it wasn't a running back.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"At the end of the day, you stay true to what you're about... We'll have opportunities throughout [the offseason] to address this running back situation, and we fell like we'll get it done... I think we really helped that situation today in terms of the foundation of our offensive line group. We feel like we can address that [running back] position as we go."

They drafted three offensive linemen, including Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe and Nathan Thomas as well as three more defensive players and a wide receiver.

"Why do you rob banks? Because that's where the money is," Jerry Jones said about spending three picks on O-line.

Here's the list of all the players the Dallas Cowboys picked in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ROUND PICK PLAYER POSITION 1 29 Tyler Guyton OT 2 56 Marshawn Kneeland DE 3 73 Cooper Beebe OG 3 87 Marist Liufau LB 5 174 Caelen Carson DB 6 216 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 233 Nathan Thomas OT 7 244 Justin Rogers DT

Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott might be nearing a reunion after the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott at the start of the 2023 NFL Free Agency as a post-June 1 casualty. It saved them over $10.9 million in cap space. Elliott then signed with the New England Patriots, where he played the 2023 season.

During the draft, rumors circulated about the possibility of a reunion. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had high praise for the running back.

“As recent as the end of the year (last season), I saw Zeke play (with the Patriots) and I’ll tell you, he’s good enough to be a starter (in 2024).”

Expand Tweet

Stephen Jones said the team will have opportunities to address their running back situation in the offseason. In 17 games last season, Ezekiel Elliott had 642 yards on 184 carries with three touchdowns. He also had 51 receptions, 313 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The New England Patriots released the 3x Pro Bowler after the 2023 NFL season and it seems like Elliott is interested in returning to Dallas.