Why didn’t Tom Brady attend Met Gala? Details emerge about former Bucs QB’s whereabouts during special event

As Tom Brady is likely well aware (alongside the rest of the country), the Met Gala took place earlier this week. Stars from all walks of life attended the special event, but the most accomplished quarterback of all-time wasn't spotted. His former wife Gisele Bundchen, however, was spotted at the event. Did the quarterback avoid the event because of her and what did he do instead?

The jury's out on the specific reason, but speculation has calculated that at least one reason is that the quarterback has attended the event several times in the past decade. So, what did he do instead? TMZ via Splashnews reported that the quarterback was spotted playing golf at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Will No. 12 enter a professional golf tournament in 2023?

Tom Brady returns to previous retirement plans

While he isn't playing football anymore, the former quarterback hasn't given up on sports as a whole. After his first retirement after the 2021 season, one of his first public appearances was at a golf course. He even joked that it might be his follow-up career.

Tom Brady's deal with FOX will pay him $20M-$25M per year, making him the highest paid NFL TV analyst. The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract.

It seems that at least at face value, the former quarterback hasn't completely abandoned the idea. The quarterback has played golf for money before, taking on Peyton Manning and several other quarterbacks while playing The Match in recent offseasons.

Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in May, and he is expected to pursue his broadcasting career in 2023, he won't be a part of the SB broadcast. Multiple people said they were impressed by his ability to communicate football concepts.

Aside from golf, the quarterback does have plans to return to the NFL in 2024, albeit in a different capacity. No. 12 will be calling football games for 10 years for FOX, based on a deal signed while he was still throwing passes in the league.

The quarterback is taking 2023 off, however, giving fans their first Brady-free season since the 1900s.

Assuming he follows through on his contract, it could be another 10 years before the next potential Brady-free season. Of course, in his mid-50s, he could go for another 20 years if desired. That said, before that career begins, the former quarterback will enjoy a quiet year off.

