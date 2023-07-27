Why did Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields reject Netflix 'Quarterback' appearance? Possible reasons explored

By now, most of us have seen the Netflix documentary called "Quarterback," which follows three players — Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — as they go through the ups and downs of the 2022 NFL season.

However, players such as Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields have since declined to go on the show.

In the documentary, fans gained a lot of insight into what actually goes into preparing for training camps and playing games, which was rather intense.

Now, with Netflix renewing "Quarterback" for another season, attention has turned to which three players could be featured next on the show. Well, it turns out that not all players want to be.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles have all reportedly declined to be a part of the documentary.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Tagovailoa explained that he's more of a private person, and the series would show too much of what's going on in his personal/family life. #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters that he declined an opportunity to be on season 2 of 'Quarterback' on Netflix.Tagovailoa explained that he's more of a private person, and the series would show too much of what's going on in his personal/family life. pic.twitter.com/Pd5e2qUSNz

Tagovailoa is a very private person, so his reasoning is understandable as the cameras in his face and with his family might have been too much. As far as Fields is concerned, it is reported that he is "uninterested" in doing the show.

Jalen Hurts stated via CBS Sports.com that he declined to be part of the show last season as he felt it wasn't appropriate at the time.

Speculation is rife about who could be featured in Season 2, and with some players already pulling the plug, the numbers are shrinking as to who will appear in it.

Tua Tagovailoa looking to lead the Dolphins to playoffs in 2023

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

With the AFC East now having Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets emerge as genuine Super Bowl contenders, the division has three teams who could easily hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

With the Dolphins adding Jalen Ramsey to the defense that was ranked 24th for points allowed last season, there is a thought that the unit will be better as a whole.

For the offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, weapons are in abundance as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both surpassed 1,300 receiving yards last season. After a 9-8 record, the thought is that the Miami Dolphins will push the Buffalo Bills and Jets for the division.

Of course, much of this is predicated on Tagovailoa staying healthy and putting his concussion issues behind him. If he can, there is no reason why the Dolphins can't win the division and potentially go on a deep playoff run.