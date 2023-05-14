Why is Leonard Marshall’s brother Byron suing the New York Giants? Reason of lawsuit determined

Last September, former New York Giants Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. But, that joyous occasion is now being tainted by a lawsuit from his brother Byron.

Leonard reportedly didn't invite his brother Byron to the ceremony, as a personal decision made by him.

Byron is now suing the New York Giants in a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court of New Jersey. Byron Marshall is seeking compensation and compensation for damages.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Giants Wire, Leonard Marshall has referred to this lawsuit as 'frivolous'. Byron is reportedly asking for compensation of an undetermined amount, but it is rumored to be around the $10 million mark and perhaps even a lifetime supply of season tickets. But, reports have also mentioned that he is no longer asking for tickets.

His lawyer, Christopher C. Roberts, said that Byron Marshall feels as if he was defamed by the New York Giants. But, there is no additional information as to the reason he feels that the NFL organization has indulged in any wrongdoing.

“My client feels that he’s been wronged by the Giants — and that he's been defamed,” Roberts told NJ Advance Media on Thursday. “He’s seeking his day in court. The Giants contend that the case is frivolous — and that’s going to be their position,” Christopher C. Roberts said.

Both sides have discussed the matter in the past, but with no resolution. This led Byron to file the lawsuit.

When did Leonard Marshall play for the New York Giants?

Leonard Marshall

After playing in his collegiate football career at LSU, Leonard Marshall was drafted by the New York Giants with the 37th pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986 and was a two-time Second Team All -Pro in 1985 and 1986.

He won Super Bowl XXI and XXV with the New York Giants and played 10 seasons with the G-Men. He then played one season with the New York Jets and his final season with the Washington Redskins.

Leonard Marshall signed a one-day contract in 1996 to officially retire as a New York Giant. He played 12 seasons in the National Football League in a total of 177 games.

He has been vocal in recent years about his battle with the degenerative brain disease, CTE, which is known to be caused by suffering multiple concussions.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes