Why did Mac Jones turn down offer to be on ManningCast? Patriots QB has his say

As part of the preparation for the ManningCast, Peyton Manning interviews quarterbacks each week. However, Manning mentioned on Monday night's broadcast that he wasn't able to speak to New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones made his appearance on the WEEI show on Tuesday morning and said that he wasn't able to speak to Peyton Manning because he and the Patriots were too busy preparing for their Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“I am not going to get into any details, but I think we were just focused on the game,” Jones said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “The Patriots do a great job of just helping me stay focused on what I need to stay focused on.”

Peyton Manning has spoken to every quarterback that has appeared on Monday Night Football this season. In the days leading up to the game, Manning usually picks their brain as to what the mindset is going into the upcoming matchup.

Manning praised the New England Patriots organization for protecting their rookie quarterback. He also said that when he was a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts, the team took the same direction, withholding him from media appearances.

What is the ManningCast curse? Is it why Mac Jones skipped the show?

The New England Patriots seem to be doing a good job at protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones from the noise outside. The rookie rarely uses his social media accounts and only makes previously scheduled media appearances.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ Eli wants Peyton to leave Mac Jones alone 😂



🗣️ "Stop bothering the guy during preparation. Leave him a voice memo and just get out of his way!"



📺 Watch the Manning Cast on ESPN2.



Eli wants Peyton to leave Mac Jones alone 😂

While younger brother Eli Manning joked that Peyton should leave alone, many believe that the Patriots kept him away for another reason: the ManningCast Curse.

For those who don't know, every current NFL player that has appeared on the ManningCast version of Monday Night Football has then gone on to lose their next game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are players who have fallen to the supposed "ManningCast Curse."

