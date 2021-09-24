Why Pat McAfee compared Peyton Manning to Stone Cold Steve Austin?

The new Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning has quickly become a fan favorite. It was a new, fresh take on the game, and an opportunity to see some of the top NFL names interviewed by the Mannings.

This week's broadcast featured former Indianapolis Colts punter and Peyton Manning's teammate Pat McAfee. Always entertaining, McAfee shared stories from his time as Peyton's teammate with Eli and the over one million viewers watching.

Pat McAfee compared Peyton Manning to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Pat McAfee told the story of how he first met Peyton Manning shortly after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. He then went on to talk about a golf outing that McAfee was invited to as a rookie and the casino that they went to that night.

As part of the outing, a portion of the casino was closed off just for the private event. McAfee went on to say that he had lost a significant amount of money and was going to head back to his hotel room when he decided to play one of the roulette tables that were open to the rest of the guests at the casino.

McAfee said he was placing bets on his number one, Adam Vinatieri's number four, along with other numbers that meant something to him. McAfee then said the curtain, which was dividing public space from the private event, suddenly moved.

Peyton Manning then appeared and Pat McAfee said that the way Manning appeared was like when Stone Cold Steve Austin broke the glass and that there was an ora around him when people realized it was Peyton Manning.

He then went on to say that Manning told him to place the bet on "Red 18", so of course he did, and others who were also playing heeded the advice of the now Hall of Fame quarterback.

When the roulette wheel spun, it landed on 18. And, everyone won money. To McAfee's recollection, the entire casino went 'bananas'.

Peyton Manning then said afterward that he or anyone else he has given that advice to has won on "Red 18" since the day that McAfee and others in the casino did.

Monday's episode of the Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast also featured Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and retired linebacker Patrick Willis.

Edited by LeRon Haire