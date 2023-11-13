Why did Patriots waive Jack Jones? 

The New England Patriots are expected to make massive changes during their 13-day break before the next game, and the first domino to fall is cornerback Jack Jones. NFL insider Mike Garafolo revealed on social media that the team is parting ways with the second-year player.

Jones traveled with the team to Frankfurt, Germany, and played ten snaps in their dismal loss to the Anthony Richardson-less Indianapolis Colts. While the defense did its part and limited the Colts to only 10 points, New England's horrendous offense could muster only six points in a tough watch where the two teams combined for 16 total points.

Before the Patriots' loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 9, Jones reported late to the team hotel. While that disciplinary mishap did not affect his participation last week, it certainly had a knock-on effect during their trip to Germany.

Why was Jack Jones arrested?

Jack Jones, the Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was arrested on June 16th for carrying two loaded guns in his carry-on bags at Boston's Logan Airport. The cornerback's attorney claimed his client had "no intention of bringing any guns onto an airport that day."

Jones was slapped with nine weapons charges, and he entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. He posted a $30,000 bail and agreed to serve one year of pretrial probation and 48 hours of community service in September.

Jack Jones made his season debut in the Patriots surprise Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills and played over 50% of the team's defensive snaps. He featured heavily in Weeks 8 and 9, playing 105 of the Patriots' 155 defensive snaps. He featured in only 18% of the team's defensive snaps against the Colts before being released on Monday.

Jones' exit encapsulates another rough week for the Patriots. Franchise owner Robert Kraft, who shared his resentment about the team's 2-7 record before the game, couldn't hide his disappointment as he watched from the stands. The Patriots have won only one of their last eight games and are projected to pick third in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Their next game is against fellow strugglers New York Giants. Both teams have identical records. The loser of that game at MetLife Stadium will drop to 2-9 and will climb one spot to second, potentially first depending on the Carolina Panthers' results, on the 2024 NFL Draft order.