Why was Tony Siragusa called 'the Goose?' Former Ravens legend's nickname explored

The late Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens legend Tony Siragusa was called "the Goose" due to his unique celebration after making an essential play on the gridiron. Siragusa was super entertaining, and after any sack or significant play, he used to celebrate by flapping his arms like a goose. He brought many fun and memorable antics to the Ravens when he signed with them in 1997.

Siragusa had been working with the National Football Alumni (Baltimore Chapter) to create a programme called Goose Flights through his Titan Aviation Group. It was set to give back to retired NFL players, children and others. Tony Siragusa never completed his vision of what the programme would look like. Howeve,r after his passing, his daughter Sammi took over as the president of Goose Flights, helping fulfill her fathers' vision of the program,e.

This programme and his playing career in the NFL will ensure that he's never forgotten, as he always put a smile on people's faces. Thanks to the work of his offspring, he will likely keep putting a smile on more faces.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tony Siragusa’s Baltimore Ravens Legacy

Tony Siragusa joined the Baltimore Ravens after a seven-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent in 1990.

On joining the Ravens, Siragusa met a franchise with decent enough talent but lacked the final push to win it all. His arrival went a long way to correct that underachieving mentality, as he helped the Ravens to Super Bowl XXXV triumph, where they beat the New York Giants 34–7.

After winning his first Super Bowl game in 2000, Siragusa wound down his playing career. He put up two sacks and 28 total tackles in the 2001 season and retired swiftly after. Thanks to his tenacity, trademark celebration and unique leadership style, he left the game as one of the most visible defensive stalwarts on the Ravens.

What did Tony Siragusa do after retirement from the NFL?

After retiring from the National Football League, Siragusa swiftly joined Fox TV Network as a sideline reporter and analyst during NFL games on Fox until he parted ways with the company following the 2015 season. He was a regular at that time with the likes of Charles Davis, Thom Brennaman, Dick Stockton, Curt Menefee and Kenny Albert.

Aside from his analyst role, he appeared in several television shows and feature movies and made a couple of appearances at his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh. Until his passing on June 22, 2022, Tony Siragusa was an active individual enjoying a richly deserved retirement after his grueling playing days.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes