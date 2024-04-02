Why did Vikings suspend OC Wes Phillips? Minnesota takes action on 2023 arrest

The Minnesota Vikings have suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks, a suspension that connects back to an arrest that took place in December of 2023. Ahead of a Week 14 game, the OC was booked on suspicion of drunk driving, and the Vikings are now punishing him for that.

The DWI came on December 9, and the suspension begins officially on April 2. He will be forced to be away from the team for three weeks, likely meaning he won't have as much say in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The reason the suspension is coming today is the resolution of the legal case in which Phillips found himself thanks to his DUI. He will be without pay during the three weeks and can rejoin the team on April 22.

Wes Phillips suspended from Vikings for three weeks

Wes Phillips has been instrumental in helping the Vikings develop a potent offense. He and head coach Kevin O'Connell have helped guide Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison into becoming elite receivers, and they helped veteran Kirk Cousins revitalize his career. He will have to take a brief absence, though.

The arrest came before a game with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team ultimately made the decision to let Phillips come with them to the game and continue working while they gathered information. He was eventually given just a $300 bond.

Wes Phillips has been suspended beginning today

Phillips has been with the team since last year. He was one of the first hires that O'Connell made for his staff, and it resulted in a terrific offense over the last two seasons.

Phillips is an NFL family man, as he is the son of legendary defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and the grandson of longtime coach Bum Phillips, who coached the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.

This is not Phillips' first coaching job, but it doesn't look like he'll be needing another one any time soon. Since the coach made bond easily and was not even suspended during the regular season, no further punishment is likely.