Will Antonio Brown play against the Giants in Week 11? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown always seems to always find himself in the midst of some sort of controversy.

Before signing with the Buccaneers last season, Brown had legal trouble and was released by the Raiders and Patriots after his time with the Steelers. The Bucs signed Brown on a one-year deal and after the Super Bowl win, they signed him to another contract this season.

Brown apparently suffered an ankle sprain after Week 6 and has been inactive since. Now, heading into Week 11, it seems that Brown's ankle has healed and he is no longer wearing a walking boot.

Even though Antonio Brown may be ready to take the field this upcoming Monday night against the New York Giants, he's currently making headlines for something else he is being accused of.

Has Antonio Brown tested positive for COVID?

Antonio Brown tested positive for COVID-19 in September and missed just eight days away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he was considered fully vaccinated and followed the protocols as such.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Times broke news that Antonio Brown had allegedly purchased a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

His former live-in chef, alleges that Brown's girlfriend texted him and asked if he could get the wide receiver a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and that he was willing to pay up to $500 for it. The chef apparently never did so, but claims he was asked to get Brown a forged card. It needs to be said that Brown apparently does owe the chef $10,000 that he failed to pay him while he was still employed.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: A look at the situation surrounding #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and the allegation that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. From @GMFB: A look at the situation surrounding #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and the allegation that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. https://t.co/vLQM89uiT8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement just a few hours after the report was made public. The Buccaneers said that they received the vaccination card and checked its authenticity and so did the National Football League when they reviewed it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand by the thought that the vaccination card is in fact real and that Brown has been fully vaccinated. If it were fraudulent, Brown would not only face punishment from the NFL but it is also considered a felony in the United States and could bring significant legal trouble as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for Antonio Brown's sprained ankle, he has been at practice but is working on the side and not on the field as of Friday. His status for Monday night's game against the New York Giants is still questionable at the moment.

Edited by Henno van Deventer