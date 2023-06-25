Will Bill Belichick landing Arch Manning be NFL equivalent of Gregg Popovich landing Victor Wembanyama? Fans engage in fascinating debate

Bill Belichick had arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history in Tom Brady for 20 seasons. The 71-year-old is entering his 24th season as the Patriots head coach, and there is a chance he can land another future Hall of Famer.

Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, committed to the University of Texas and could play for Belichick in three years. In other news, NBA coaching great Gregg Popovich landed Victor Wembanyama with the top pick in the draft.

Fans took to Twitter to debate if Belichick potentially landing Manning would be the same as Popovich landing Wembanyama:

Other fans imagined the New England Patriots head coach getting other generational talents:

The Patriots getting Arch Manning seems unlikely as it would take a top-five pick to get him. New England last took a quarterback in the top five of the NFL draft back in 1993: Drew Bledsoe. They last took a quarterback in the first round in 2021 with the selection of Mac Jones.

New England hired Belichick in 2000 while the San Antonio Spurs hired Popovich four years earlier. Both have won a lot of games in their illustrious careers. Popovich is a five-time NBA champion coach with six NBA Finals appearances.

Belichick has won six Lombardi Trophies and appeared in nine Super Bowl appearances.

Bill Belichick and his history with Peyton and Eli Manning

Bill Belichick with Peyton Manning

The Patriots head coach has had his fair share of battles with Arch Manning's uncles in his career. Belichick faced Peyton Manning 20 times, winning 12 of those games. Peyton got the better of the head coach in the playoffs, winning three AFC Championship matchups.

Eli Manning also bested Belichick in the playoffs, winning two Super Bowls over the Patriots as a member of the New York Giants.

Belichick is the greatest head coach in more than 100 years of the NFL. Landing Arch Manning would be ideal as he's looking to be the winningest coach in NFL history. Also, it would be better to coach a Manning than face one.

