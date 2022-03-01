Dallas Cowboys make a big decision regarding Ezekiel Elliott's future

If Dallas Cowboys fans were worried about running back Ezekiel Elliott's future, Stephen Jones has put those fears to rest.

Jones said that Ezekiel Elliott isn't going anywhere, and he will remain with the Cowboys.

“I want that guy on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Although he rushed for over a thousand yards this season, Ezekiel Elliott's production has been down over the past few years since Elliott rushed for 1,300 yards back in 2019.

Ezekiel Elliott has had issues with injuries over the years, which has limited his production at times. This year, the main problem has been the team's inconsistency on the offensive line.

The Cowboys offense has become more passing oriented, too, which may also explain why Elliott and the Cowboys' running game struggled at times this season.

There was a lot of speculation before Jones made his announcement that Elliott might be on the hot seat due to his declining production.

However, at least for now, he seems to be on the team's good side. Some other players, however, aren't so lucky.

Ezekiel Elliott's position with the team is safe...for now

At least Elliott knows that he will be returning next year and his position is secure for now, but Amari Cooper's future with the team is up in the air. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy with Cooper's production this past season.

While he had 8 touchdowns this past season, Cooper didn't record over 1,000 yards receiving, which hasn't happened since he was traded to the Cowboys 4 years ago.

While Cooper is still one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game, the Cowboys seem to have indicated that they have every intention of cutting him loose soon.

But out of all the Cowboys, Cooper has been the most productive at his position and the most consistent compared to Elliott. He has been the go-to guy for quarterback Dak Prescott over the last few years.

And when talks about the Cowboys cutting Cooper came up, fans were not too happy about it.

BamaFan17 @Fan17Bama I swear #StephenJones of the #Cowboys is more ignorant than his dad...Refuses to endorse #AmariCooper but goes all soft on #EzekielElliott , (easily the most overrated RB in the #NFL )...The Jones Boys are what's killing the Dallas Cowboys...Results speak for themselves. I swear #StephenJones of the #Cowboys is more ignorant than his dad...Refuses to endorse #AmariCooper but goes all soft on #EzekielElliott, (easily the most overrated RB in the #NFL)...The Jones Boys are what's killing the Dallas Cowboys...Results speak for themselves.

Coach Kyle agreed with this comment and even took it a little further.

CoachKyle_6679 @6679Coachkyle It is puzzling how at the end of the year Dak just could not get the ball to Amari Cooper but the Cowboys definitely missed him the 2 games he was out. I am apprehensive about them cutting him. It is puzzling how at the end of the year Dak just could not get the ball to Amari Cooper but the Cowboys definitely missed him the 2 games he was out. I am apprehensive about them cutting him.

If Ezekiel Elliott's numbers don't improve next year, he will likely be on the same hot seat as Amari Cooper is this year.

