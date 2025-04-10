Will Howard's GF Skyler Skoglund sends 3-word message to Ohio State QB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Will Howard is approaching just over two weeks before he knows which team he is joining in the Draft. His girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, wrote about him in an Instagram Story.

Ad

Last month, she did it after his performance at the NFL Combine, and again after his workout at Ohio State's pro day. On Wednesday, she wrote this in between an image of them together:

"Awww... bestie af."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skyler Skoglund's pre-Draft message to Ohio Siate QB Will Howard

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This comes just two days after Howard's episode of the Barstool Sports miniseries Jon Gruden's QB Class, wherein the former Las Vegas Raiders likened the title-winning Buckeyes quarterback to reigning MVP Josh Allen.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During that same interview, Howard also revealed his current musical preferences:

"I listen to a little mixture. I'm a Drake guy, I like country music. But before games, I'm listening to Future, I'm listening to some [NBA] YoungBoy."

Will Howard draws lofty comparisons to Hall of Famer

Skyler Skoglund and Jon Gruden are not the only ones flattering Will Howard in the weeks leading up to the Draft. Ryan Day is also doing the same, but at a higher level.

Ad

Speaking on SiriusXM, the quarterback prospect's head coach at Ohio State likened him to Peyton Manning:

“Very, very intelligent. He can really handle a lot of football, but he's also big in terms of seeing over the line. And I think that's important. He's accurate. He moves well. He's got the ability to make plays with his feet. He’s also played a lot of football; and I think as a quarterback, that’s one of the most important things.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most teams are settled on their QB1, but that is not precluding them from looking for backups. ESPN's Ben Solak, formerly of The Ringer, foresees the Minnesota Vikings drafting Howard in the sixth round, given the similarities between Kevin O'Connell's offense and the one he had as a Buckeye:

"Howard can access all the levels of the field and is generally safe with the football, but he doesn't see it fast and will get hoodwinked by coverage rotations at the snap. He needs an offense like the one Kevin O'Connell runs, as it protects the quarterback from high processing demands.

Ad

"At Ohio State, Howard picked his poison on isolation routes with elite college receivers in Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. In Minnesota, he could do the same with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison."

Besides JJ McCarthy, the only quarterback the Vikings have on their roster is Brett Rypien. 2024 starter Sam Darnold elected to follow 2023 fifth-rounder Jaren Hall to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, signing a three-year, $100.5-million contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles