Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy already had quite the presence on social media. But, since the former Kentucky quarterback was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, her following has grown. But, the comments and views on TikTok aren't always positive.

In her most recent TikTok video, Duddy showed her followers how she prepared for her new driver's license photo. She first showed her old photo which she declared, was the best she had ever taken. She then said that the look for the new license was "beachy bronze".

Gia Duddy took her followers through the makeup routine that she applied which of course garnered a lot of opinions. The majority of the comments were in regards to her doing that much to get a driver's license photo taken.

Many said that the Titans quarterback's girlfriend was a bit 'extra'. And others saying they just went to take the photo and didn't prepared.

Some criticized her by saying that Gia declared she didn't want to 'cake on' the makeup but, proceeded to do so anyway. And, others compared her look to that of "C-3PO". She finished her TikTok by showing her new driver's license photo and saying she was happy with it.

Tom Brady makes promise to Will Levis after draft day fiasco

Will Levis was expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As the first night of the draft continued on, Levis and his family sat in the green. They nervously waited to hear his name called. But, that never happened.

The former Kentucky and Penn State quarterback traveled back home to Connecticut the next day. The Tennessee Titans then selected Levis with the second pick on night two.

Now, he's getting some advice from another NFL quarterback who knows what the wait is like. In a partnership with Fanatics, Tom Brady made a video for the rookie quarterback.

"Waiting around on draft day, it sucks. I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing, it’s going to make everything that happens from this point on that much sweeter."

“Waiting around on draft day, it sucks,” Brady told Levis. “I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing,… EMOTIONAL: @TomBrady ’s emotional message to #Titans QB @will_levis about falling on Draft Night will bring tears to your eyes and give you goosebumps:“Waiting around on draft day, it sucks,” Brady told Levis. “I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… EMOTIONAL: @TomBrady’s emotional message to #Titans QB @will_levis about falling on Draft Night will bring tears to your eyes and give you goosebumps: “Waiting around on draft day, it sucks,” Brady told Levis. “I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1ZsOqZgwjw

Brady told Levis that he knows what waiting around is like. He said that while it's a terrible feeling, that will all pay off. Saying that everything that happened from there on out will be even better. Because he had to sit and wait and will truly appreciate the success afterwards.

