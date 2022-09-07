"Winner gets Odell in December," The Odell Bowl" - Redditors believe winner of Rams vs Bills will land Super Bowl-winning WR 

Odell Beckham Jr. finished the 2021 NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl ring. His contract then expired following the conclusion of the season, making him a free agent and one of the best available wide receivers for any team to potentially sign to their roster.

While many teams have reportedly shown interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a contract, he currently remains a free agent.

It now appears unlikely that he will join any team prior to the start of the 2022 season. But it seems that he will instead join a potential Super Bowl contender at some point when the season is in progress, as he did with the Rams last year.

Beckham recently released a cryptic message on Twitter. These sparked rumors that he could potentially be deciding between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, depending on who wins the season opener between them. Both sides are Super Bowl contending teams.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV Whoever wins Thursday !!!!!can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV

It's unclear exactly where Beckham will sign this year. Still, Redditors ran with the idea that the winner of the opening game between the Rams and Bills should be rewarded with getting Beckham to join their team. Here are some of the top comments about the situation.

Redditors appear to love the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. being rewarded to the winner of the clash between the Rams and Bills on opening night. Bills fans would love to add another weapon to their already elite offensive unit. On the other hand, Rams fans would be happy to welcome back a key contributor to their Super Bowl victory last season.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. play during the 2022 NFL season?

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Super Bowl last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery to repair his knee during the 2022 offseason and is still recovering. It is unclear exactly when he will be ready to get back on the football field.

Multiple reports have indicated that he will likely be unavailable until somewhere around November in the middle of the season.

Whenever Beckham decides to join one of the several teams that have expressed interest in signing him, he will first need to be fully cleared to play. He provided a late spark for the Rams last season, and will be hoping to do so again this year with whatever team he plays for.

