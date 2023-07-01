New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu laments the latest ESPN layoffs, including well-known on-cam talents Suzy Kolber and Steve Young.

Tyrann Mathieu tweeted:

“Damn, all the good people that have raised us and praised us through sports and television on ESPN are going to a new chapter. It won’t be the same watching, for sure! Wishing them all the best of luck & hope to see them on TV again soon!”

Kolber rejoined ESPN in 1999 after a three-year stint with Fox Sports. She was one of ESPN2’s original anchors when it launched in 1993.

The University of Miami alumna became a mainstay of Monday Night Football, SportsCenter, College GameDay, NFL32, NFL Matchup, SportsFigures, and Monday Night Countdown.

She tweeted after learning her fate:

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️”

Like Tyrann Mathieu, Steve Young is also a multi-time All-Pro member. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, and one-time Super Bowl MVP.

The BYU alumnus also made the Pro Bowl seven times. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Young first appeared on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown in 2000. A year later, he became a full-time member of the sports network. He was a panelist for Monday Night Countdown before being laid off.

Who are the other ESPN personalities Tyrann Mathieu is sad for?

Aside from Kolber and Young, Todd McShay also got a pink slip from ESPN. He has been an NFL draft analyst since 2006 and became a commentator for their on-cam panel three years later.

McShay also covered Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft with the main panel.

Keyshawn Johnson and Matt Hasselbeck are two former NFL players that ESPN released.

Hasselbeck is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for four teams in 18 seasons. He was a former analyst for "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Meanwhile, Johnson was the top overall selection in the 1996 NFL draft and earned three Pro Bowl selections in his 11-year career.

Like Tyrann Mathieu, the wideout from USC also has one Super Bowl title. After his playing career, Keyshawn Johnson hosted a daily morning show on ESPNLA 710 AM from 2006 to 2010.

He also lent his voice to Sunday Night Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He also co-hosted ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill, and Max.

