"Worst personality in sports" - NFL fans react as Scott Hanson implies he’s the real reason behind RedZone’s massive popularity

NFL reporter Scott Hanson raised eyebrows with his remarks about his importance in the popularity of &quot;RedZone.&quot; Hanson debuted the show in 2009, and it has been going strong for almost two decades on the NFL Network.With the new deal between ESPN and the NFL, which would change the landscape of NFL coverage, Hanson's show could go through some changes, especially the most fan-appealing part of it: the “seven hours of commercial-free football.&quot;On Monday, Scott Hanson was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show (hosted by Tom Pelissero). Hee explained that he learned about how his presence on the screen has had a big effect on many homes across the country.&quot;I recognize my station in the world or my place in American sports fans' life, and I'm very thankful for that,&quot; he said. &quot;I spend seven hours every Sunday in people's living rooms across the nation. I take it very very seriously. It's been kind of a wild ride.&quot;Fans called him out for putting himself in a higher position than he is.&quot;This guy is the worst personality in sports He genuinely believes people watch redzone because of him,&quot; one fan said.Wormy (Alpha Male) @Wormy____LINKThese words didn't sit well with many fans who called him out for putting himself in a bigger position than he actually is. &quot;This guy is the worst personality in sports He genuinely believes people watch redzone because of him,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Now that redzone is about to have ads, nobody is going to pay to watch it (a good amount of us already aren't.) we don't watch it for you, we watch it for hours of as free football... clowns fr,&quot; another fan said.Rozaay 🧊 @ShellWeezLINKNow that redzone is about to have ads, nobody is going to pay to watch it (a good amount of us already aren't.) we don't watch it for you, we watch it for hours of as free football... clowns fr&quot;People watch football for the sport not for the commentators,&quot; another fan chimed in.. @thescottttLINKPeople watch football for the sport not for the commentatorsOthers showed their appreciation for Scott Hanson and even hyped up a potential college football version of &quot;RedZone.&quot;&quot;The fact that you don’t have an Emmy after years of putting out one of the best TV shows is a shame,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Not only do I get Sundays with Scott but I could potentially get Saturdays too? AIGHT AIGHT maybe espn buying nfl redzone won’t be bad after all 🤣,&quot; another fan said.&quot;lol Scott you’re the best, man. Never change. I hope you get that gig that will inevitably materialize in some shape or form. The appetite to follow college ball beyond 'your favorite program' is gaining steam,&quot; another fan added.Scott Hanson responds to fan calling him outAfter his remarks caused a stir on NFL Twitter, Scott Hanson responded to fans trying to shoot down his comments. The reporter replied to the &quot;worst sports personality&quot; jab by recalling the positive comments he's gotten over the years.&quot;Incorrect. I merely hope whatever talent / ability I have augments the experience for as many fans as possible. (You might be shocked to learn that some ppl tell me they like what I do and how I do it.)&quot;It remains to be seen what changes the NFL Network and ESPN deal brings to &quot;RedZone&quot; and other shows.