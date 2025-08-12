  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Worst personality in sports" - NFL fans react as Scott Hanson implies he’s the real reason behind RedZone’s massive popularity

"Worst personality in sports" - NFL fans react as Scott Hanson implies he’s the real reason behind RedZone’s massive popularity

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:43 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LII Opening Night - Source: Imagn
"Worst personality in sports" - NFL fans react as Scott Hanson implies he’s the real reason behind RedZone’s massive popularity (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL reporter Scott Hanson raised eyebrows with his remarks about his importance in the popularity of "RedZone." Hanson debuted the show in 2009, and it has been going strong for almost two decades on the NFL Network.

Ad

With the new deal between ESPN and the NFL, which would change the landscape of NFL coverage, Hanson's show could go through some changes, especially the most fan-appealing part of it: the “seven hours of commercial-free football."

On Monday, Scott Hanson was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show (hosted by Tom Pelissero). Hee explained that he learned about how his presence on the screen has had a big effect on many homes across the country.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I recognize my station in the world or my place in American sports fans' life, and I'm very thankful for that," he said. "I spend seven hours every Sunday in people's living rooms across the nation. I take it very very seriously. It's been kind of a wild ride."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Fans called him out for putting himself in a higher position than he is.

"This guy is the worst personality in sports He genuinely believes people watch redzone because of him," one fan said.
Ad
"Now that redzone is about to have ads, nobody is going to pay to watch it (a good amount of us already aren't.) we don't watch it for you, we watch it for hours of as free football... clowns fr," another fan said.
Ad
"People watch football for the sport not for the commentators," another fan chimed in.
Ad

Others showed their appreciation for Scott Hanson and even hyped up a potential college football version of "RedZone."

"The fact that you don’t have an Emmy after years of putting out one of the best TV shows is a shame," one fan said.
"Not only do I get Sundays with Scott but I could potentially get Saturdays too? AIGHT AIGHT maybe espn buying nfl redzone won’t be bad after all 🤣," another fan said.
Ad
"lol Scott you’re the best, man. Never change. I hope you get that gig that will inevitably materialize in some shape or form. The appetite to follow college ball beyond 'your favorite program' is gaining steam," another fan added.

Scott Hanson responds to fan calling him out

After his remarks caused a stir on NFL Twitter, Scott Hanson responded to fans trying to shoot down his comments. The reporter replied to the "worst sports personality" jab by recalling the positive comments he's gotten over the years.

Ad
"Incorrect. I merely hope whatever talent / ability I have augments the experience for as many fans as possible. (You might be shocked to learn that some ppl tell me they like what I do and how I do it.)"

It remains to be seen what changes the NFL Network and ESPN deal brings to "RedZone" and other shows.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications