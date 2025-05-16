"Worst piece of s**t I've ever read" - Caleb Williams' father Carl slams NFL's CBA over brutal rookie contract rules

Caleb Williams had an underwhelming rookie campaign with the Chicago Bears last season. They picked up the 2022 Heisman winner with the first pick in last year's draft. However, according to reports, the quarterback and his family had concerns about him going to the Bears.
Caleb Williams' dad, Carl, had an interview with Seth Wickersham for his new book 'American Kings: A Biography of a Quarterback.' During this interaction, the quarterback's dad vented his anger and criticized the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.
Williams' dad did not mince his words while talking about rookie contract rules in the league.
"The rookie camp is just unconstitutional, Caleb Williams' dad said as per ESPN. Talking about the CBA, he said, "the worst piece of s**t I've ever read. It's the worst in sports history."
The quarterback's dad called the Chicago Bears the "place quarterbacks go to die." The book reveals that Williams' family tried to find ways to prevent him from joining the Bears.
Williams' family also considered the option of him playing in the United Football League. They planned on him becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025, thus giving him the option to freely choose his preferred franchise in the league.
In July 2024, the quarterback signed a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $39.4 million. Williams was named as the team's QB1 heading into the 2024 campaign. He recorded 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing. The Bears finished with a disappointing 5-12 record that led to the firing of both head coach Matt Eberflus and OC Shane Waldron midseason.
Bears HC Ben Johnson addresses rumors of Caleb Williams preferring the Vikings
In an excerpt from the book, it was revealed that the 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback preferred the Minnesota Vikings pre-draft. Williams had a positive meeting with the team and their head coach, Kevin O'Connell, at the Combine.
The book also highlighted how Bears GM Ryan Poles insisted on signing Caleb Williams to the team, "no matter what." They brought in Ben Johnson from the Lions as Eberflus' replacement.
On Thursday, Johnson addressed these rumors on Colin Cowherd's podcast.
"I don't know what's going on prior to him joining the organization, but he is very proud to be a Chicago Bear," Johnson said. "That's what our conversations have included. And he's really excited to get to work and be the best version of himself for 2025."
Johnson believes that the rookie quarterback could go on to become the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer under his guidance this upcoming season.
