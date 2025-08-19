  • home icon
  "Worst QB in that division": Chris Broussard throws shade at Geno Smith, predicts dire future for Raiders under Pete Carroll

"Worst QB in that division": Chris Broussard throws shade at Geno Smith, predicts dire future for Raiders under Pete Carroll

By Nishant
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:00 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (image credit: IMAGN)

Geno Smith reunited with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Caroll when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders via a trade in March. The two-time Pro Bowler revived his career after joining the Seahawks in 2019. He played second fiddle to Russell Wilson before taking the quarterback mantle in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Smith failed to find a middle ground, leading to the quarterback's trade to Las Vegas. He completed 1 of 5 passes for 15 yards and zero touchdowns in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Seahawks. In the second game against the 49ers, Smith completed 6 of 8 passes for 55 yards and zero touchdowns.

He posted a career-high 4,320 passing yards last season, leading Seattle to a 10-7 regular season record. However, NFL analyst Chris Broussard was not impressed.

He dropped a shocking statement about the Raiders quarterback while discussing the team's ceiling for the upcoming season.

"The run game, I know that's what Pete Carroll wants to establish," Broussard said on Saturday, via "First Things First." "That line obviously had trouble last week. I like (Ashton) Jeanty. You just can't run behind a bad offensive line.
"We know what Geno is. I mean, I think he might be the worst quarterback in that division. I don't think they're going to light up the scoreboard. They're the worst team in that division."
Smith is ranked 19th in The Athletic's quarterback tiers for 2025. According to the outlet, he is a tier 3 quarterback who needs a heavier running game or a defensive component to win.

Smith did not sign a contract extension immediately after joining Las Vegas, sticking with the deal he had with Seattle. However, the veteran inked a two-year $75 million extension after a few weeks.

Raiders aim for a deep postseason run with Geno Smith at the helm

The Raiders are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season. The management flipped this year's 92nd pick for Geno Smith and handed him a contract extension.

He has valuable playoff and Pro Bowl experience to offer, something the team has been missing since Derek Carr’s tenure. Las Vegas hopes that Smith’s leadership will take the franchise to new heights and make it a regular playoff contender. The arrival of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and the development of tight end Brock Bowers will help him achieve that goal.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
