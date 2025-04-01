“Would be a hell of story” - Matt LaFleur makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers’ potentially playing for Vikings

The Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would welcome the challenge of facing a familiar face next season. ESPN reports that the Minnesota Vikings may be interested in adding Aaron Rodgers in free agency after he was released by the New York Jets in February.

On Monday, LaFleur talked about his former star quarterback potentially joining the Packers in the NFC North.

“It would be a hell of a story, wouldn’t it?” LaFleur said to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman on Monday at :01.

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and spent 18 seasons in Wisconsin before being traded to the Jets. His last four seasons in Green Bay were with LaFleur as his head coach, during which time the Packers won the NFC North crown three times and went all the way to the NFC Championship Game twice.

“I mean, there’s great players on every team, so if it works out, it works out,” LaFleur added.

In two of his seasons under LaFleur, Rodgers was named the league MVP in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, he posted a career-high 70.7 completion percentage and 48 touchdowns.

The California-born quarterback finished the 2024 campaign with a record of 5-12, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns. He missed most of his first season with the Jets after tearing his Achilles tendon in the opening game of the 2023 regular season.

Potential options for Aaron Rodgers

There are three options for Aaron Rodgers at the moment according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Minnesota Vikings or retirement.

On Monday’s episode of “Unsportsmanlike” Schefter said (per Vikings Territory):

“They (the Vikings) haven’t exactly embraced it right now, but they also haven’t had OTAs with their former 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy back and leading the team and knowing what it’s like.”

McCarthy was drafted 10th overal by the Vikings in the first round of the 2024 draft, though he held a clipboard most of last season while Sam Darnold put together a Pro Bowl campaign. Darnold is now with the Seattle Seahawks and the Vikings are a playoff team looking to determine who might start behind center next season.

“I think he’s waiting to see if, over time, there’s any sort of chance where the odds of signing in Minnesota increase and that opportunity could open up. The Vikings have never fully dismissed it or squashed it,” Schefter added.

It appears that the Steelers want Rodgers. The club is taking its time making a decision after letting Russell Wilson sign with the New York Giants in March.

