“Would be worse than last year” - NFL analyst makes bold prediction about Vikings’ fate with Aaron Rodgers

NFL analyst Danny Parkins has asserted that the Minnesota Vikings would potentially decline with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback rather than Sam Darnold. This comes amid rumors about Rodgers signing with the Vikings in 2025.

Ad

Rodgers, 41, a former Green Bay Packers quarterback, is in search of options following a less-than-ideal spell with the New York Jets.

On Thursday, Parkins spoke about the Vikings' quarterback situation on his Breakfast Ball podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Vikings would be worse than last year if they had Aaron Rodgers," Parkins said. "They won 14 games. It's hard to be better than a 14 win team. Sam darnold got a $100 million contract. You thought he should be in the MVP conversation.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He was a top five quarterback in the sport. We've got 41 year old Aaron Rodgers. This version of Aaron Rodgers you're talking about Matt Lafleur, when he won MVPs, that was a full two presidential election cycles ago."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Vikings are reportedly still entertaining Rodgers as an option while they groom 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings "haven't made a decision just yet" about Rodgers, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Thursday.

Danny Parkins unsure about Aaron Rodgers' priorities

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Danny Parkins also raised an eyebrow over Rodgers' existing priorities and physical ability.

Ad

"Come on, man, what are we talking about? Aaron Rodgers is smart," Parkins added. "Aaron Rodgers can still throw it, but there are more things than that. You have to move. In theory, you have to be a leader, and in theory, you have to be brought in on football, not running for vice president, while staging photo shoots in front of your house."

Ad

Parkins' view is radically different from that of Brett Favre's recent support of Rodgers to Minnesota. On "The Will Cain Show" on Thursday, Favre urged his former teammate to go to the Vikings.

"By all means, sign with them," Favre said. "They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position."

ESPN's Adam Schefter presented a different perspective on Wednesday.

Ad

"I'm not including Minnesota in the Aaron Rodgers conversation until I have a reason to," Schefter said on Milwaukee's ESPN-FM 94.5. "Minnesota, to me, is setting sail with J.J. McCarthy. I think people forget he was the 10th overall pick in the draft."

The scenario is reminiscent of Favre's career trajectory, who came to Minnesota after playing for Green Bay and the Jets. Rodgers has already taken a page out of Favre's book by leaving the Packers for the Jets, where he went 6-12 in a little more than a full year in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback