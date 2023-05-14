Create

 XFL fans brutally roast Defenders as Renegades steal massive victory in Championship game - "Massive choke job"

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 14, 2023 04:05 GMT
Arlington Renegades v DC Defenders - 2023 XFL Championship
The Arlington Renegades are the 2023 XFL Champions after upsetting the DC Defenders

The XFL Championship happened today, and in a major upset, the Arlington Renegades defeated the DC Defenders 35-26.

The Defenders had looked like world-beaters during the regular season, going 9-1. Then in the playoffs, they had an easy time against the Seattle Sea Dragons, winning 37-21.

Meanwhile, the Renegades limped into the playoffs at 4-6. There, they upset the Houston Roughnecks 26-11. But heading into the championship game, they were 7.5 -point underdogs, with many expecting an easy DC victory.

But, the opposite happened. And Twitter burst into derisive laughter over the Defenders' performance:

@XFLDefenders Nah, it’s over. Massive choke job https://t.co/dVzEyzUD75
@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Know what DC stands for? Definite Chokers! LOL😂😂😂
@MySportsUpdate defenders are frauds holy
@XFLRenegades even in the XFL Dallas owns Washington
@XFLDefenders We’re cooked
@XFLDefenders bro we are frauds lmaoo

There were also digs at the Dallas Cowboys, who play in the same city as the Renegades:

@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Renegades won a championship before the Cowboys could win their 6th Super Bowl 😭
The Renegades brought a championship to Arlington before the Cowboys.Brutal.
@eadyIofficial @XFLRenegades The renegades are better than the cowboys confirmed
@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 The Renegades to the Cowboys: https://t.co/RRPIUPf4R2

