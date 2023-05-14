The XFL Championship happened today, and in a major upset, the Arlington Renegades defeated the DC Defenders 35-26.

The Defenders had looked like world-beaters during the regular season, going 9-1. Then in the playoffs, they had an easy time against the Seattle Sea Dragons, winning 37-21.

Meanwhile, the Renegades limped into the playoffs at 4-6. There, they upset the Houston Roughnecks 26-11. But heading into the championship game, they were 7.5 -point underdogs, with many expecting an easy DC victory.

But, the opposite happened. And Twitter burst into derisive laughter over the Defenders' performance:

There were also digs at the Dallas Cowboys, who play in the same city as the Renegades:

Landon Thomas @sixfivelando The Renegades brought a championship to Arlington before the Cowboys.



