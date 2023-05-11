In an in-depth interview on "The Pivot podcast," former professional wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson, opened up about a moment in his life: the NFL Draft night he failed to receive a call.

Johnson reflected on the experience, candidly expressing gratitude for what he calls "the best thing that never happened" to him:

"I always say me playing in the NFL wound up being the best thing that never happened to me because it really helped shape and inform who I am. So, you know, I could sit here today and tell you how grateful I am that I didn't make it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25



Wait. He did get one call the last day. but it was just Granny!



@thepivot



youtu.be/MVc0592Je_o Looking back, @TheRock sees the good in not getting a call on NFL draft weekend. He knows the lessons learned from that moment helped make him the man he is today.Wait. He did get one call the last day. but it was just Granny! Looking back, @TheRock sees the good in not getting a call on NFL draft weekend. He knows the lessons learned from that moment helped make him the man he is today. Wait. He did get one call the last day. but it was just Granny! 😂😂😂@thepivot youtu.be/MVc0592Je_o https://t.co/iIavFD2xaB

The renowned actor and entrepreneur who owns the upstart football league XFL revealed that he still vividly remembers the phone call he received from his late grandmother:

"On the second day, the phone rang, and I was like, 'This is it.' I picked up the phone and said hello. And I hear 'Tuife'ai,' which is my Samoan name from my grandmother, who passed away. I was like, 'Grandma.' She's like, 'You get drafted to the NFL?' 'No, grandma. No.' 'Goodbye. I love you. Boom.'"

Despite the disappointment and dashed dreams of an NFL career, Johnson has carved out an incredible career that includes various avenues and portfolios.

He believes that the setback ultimately propelled him toward greater success in other areas of his life.

Dwayne Johnson's XFL looks to revolutionize professional football forever

As the owner of the XFL, 'The Rock' has remained deeply connected to the gridiron. Through his involvement in the league, he continues to inspire athletes and nurture their potential, drawing from his own journey and the lessons learned along the way.

The XFL faces stiff competition from the evergreen NFL and other up-start leagues such as the USFL. But through innovative rule changes, the new league is looking to change football forever.

Subtle tweaks to certain rules such as the kickoff, punt return, and catching guidelines have made the league a must-watch for football fans.

As fans eagerly anticipate the first XFL season finale under Johnson's leadership, one can hope for the league to come up with more innovations to keep football fans entertained through the calendar year.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes