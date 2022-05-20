XFL TV deal: ESPN and Disney strike lucrative multi-year broadcast deal 

The XFL is back and it plans to go bigger and better than ever before. As part of their plans, they have signed a lucrative deal with ESPN and Disney for multiple years, which should give them the security to stabilize. After folding in 2020 as the pandemic hit, the hope is that this deal will put them on a stable footing.

XFL TV Deal Details

All games will be streamed or broadcast across the chosen platforms. There are 40 regular-season games, two semi-finals and one championship game. The games will be shown on ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and FX.

The deal is expected to run from 2023 to 2027. It will include all gameday experiences. The entire deal is exclusive and it will also be available on streaming platforms like ESPN+.

Co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said,

“This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on the longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I’ve had with Disney throughout my career."

He went on:

"We’re excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the our values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business."

He concluded his statement by saying:

"Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out.”

When does the XFL return?

The XFL is banking on the idea that there is no such thing as too much football. It will bring football back to our screens just a week after the next NFL Super Bowl concludes. The games are scheduled to commence on February 18th, 2023.

As mentioned before, there will be a total of 43 games and the schedule for that will be finalized in due course. Co-owner and league chairwoman Dany Garcia summed up the prevailing mood in the camp,

“To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true. We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning.”

With plenty of time to prepare for the 2023 season, they are bound to put on quite the spectacle.

