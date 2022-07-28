"Y’all just hanging out or y’all f***ing these people?” - Kevin Hart left speechless by former NFL star's confession about nudist colony visit

Former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark hosted stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart on the latest episode of their show, the Pivot Podcast. The quartet discussed several topics at length, but one particular segment from the episode went viral on social media.

Crowder told Hart that he enjoys the way he delivers the punchline to his jokes and he tries to mimic the comedian's style. The former Miami Dolphins star then shared a wild story about his visit to a nudist colony with his wife. Crowder said:

"Me and my wife go to a nudist colony once a year. We go to a place where everybody just walks in and gets naked. We just fool around, you have to shave everything and show out and especially when you shave, your s**t looks bigger, because you gained inches from no hair."

Hart was dumbstruck by the story and asked:

"Y'all just hanging out or y'all f***ing these people?"

Crowder explained that he and his wife do not engage in intercourse with anyone else present in the colony. He said that they just enjoyed hanging around naked people, prompting another hilarious reaction from Hart. The former Dolphins star finally delivered the punchline, which elicited no reaction from the comedian. Hart only proceeded to ask him more questions about his visit and why he would share the story on a public platform.

To watch the hilarious interaction between Crowder and Hart, skip to the 41:15 mark in the video below:

Channing Crowder's NFL career

Former Miami Dolphins LB Channing Crowder

Channing Crowder, son of former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Randy Crowder, attended the University of Florida from 2003 to 2005. He was named a first-team All-American in 2004. In 2005, he was drafted to the NFL in the third round by the Dolphins and spent six seasons with the franchise.

He recorded 469 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception during his time in the NFL.

Since his exit from the league following the 2010/11 season, Crowder has forged a career in the media world, hosting radio shows and podcasts.

Crowder's wife, Aja, is a realtor and also starred in Baller Wives, a VH1 show that chronicled the lives of women who are wives or girlfriends of NFL players.

