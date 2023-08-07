Yaqub Talib prison sentence: Aqib Talib's brother handed major time in prison over youth football coach murder

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, was arrested last year in connection with the death of youth football coach Mike Hickmon.

According to reports, Yaqub was engaged in a heated altercation with referees on the football field prior to the shooting back in August.

On Monday morning, the verdict was delivered in a Dallas County courtroom and Yaqub Talib is sentenced to 37 years in prison, according to TMZ. Talib has yet to make a statement after being charged with the murder of Michael Hickmon.

Yaqub Talib pleaded guilty last month and it was discovered that he took out a handgun and fired five shots at Hickmon, striking him multiple times which ultimately killed him.

History of Yaqub Talib's criminal charges

Prior to the murder on the football field, Talib had been charged with crimes on multiple occasions. In Dallas in 2014, he was detained for a violent nightclub brawl.

Three days prior to Hickmon's murder, he was also indicted for methamphetamine possession. Now, as a result of the murder, he will spend the majority of his life in prison, while his sibling Aqib Talib will face international condemnation.

Aqib Talib and Yuqub Talib were sued for $1 million by the victim's family

As per the lawsuit filed by the victim's family, Aqib Talib, and Yakub Talib were sued for $1 million. According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, the former NFL star was instrumental in the beginning of the altercation that allegedly resulted in Yaqub shooting Hickmon.

After the altercation took place, the former Denver Broncos cornerback eventually left the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew. Given how things have turned out and how his involvement was brought to the attention of the general public, it would surprise many if he ends up working in the broadcasting industry again.