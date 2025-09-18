  • home icon
  • "You better clean up your mess": Dan Patrick fires warning shots toward Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game

By Prasen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 23:05 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Practice - Source: Imagn
Dan Patrick warns Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game - Source: Imagn

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins enter Week 3 under pressure, winless and reeling, with “Fire Grier. Fire McDaniel” banners hovering over their stadium last week. Once a team’s vibe-check hero, McDaniel finds himself on the hot seat ahead of Thursday night’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL analyst Dan Patrick didn’t hold back on his podcast, "The Dan Patrick Show," delivering a blunt warning to McDaniel and star receiver Tyreek Hill.

“This is kind of clean up your mess, or start going south in a hurry. And for the Miami Dolphins, you better clean up your mess tonight,” Patrick said.

Patrick noted that a quality performance, even in defeat, could save Miami's face, especially with upcoming games against the Jets, Panthers, and Chargers over the next six weeks.

“You’re a 12 and a half point underdog. If you started out 0-2, we start to look at a pattern here,” he added. "You're going to get a really good idea over those next six weeks just how good or bad Miami is. Then you'll have more chatter about Tyreek Hill and, of course, with Mike McDaniel."
Facing a 2-0 Bills team in primetime, Miami’s offensive stars, led by Hill, must step up if McDaniel hopes to avoid a disastrous season spiral.

Jason Kelce gets honest on Mike McDaniel's player only meeting

The Dolphins are reeling after a 0-2 start, and their players-only meeting following Week 1 hasn’t done much to turn things around. The Dolphins ' internal struggles are on full display after blowing a lead with a kick return touchdown, an interception, and a turnover on downs in Week 2.

Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce weighed in on the trend of player-led meetings.

“I’ve had a few of them [player-only meetings]. You’re in a really bad state once you get to players’ meetings. It’s not a good place to be, usually,” Kelce said on New Heights.

Travis Kelce's brother added that these meetings often signal a coach has lost control of the locker room.

“A lot of the time, when you get to this point, it’s because you don’t know how to fix the issue. It’s a last resort…to motivate the guys and make a difference,” he explained. [00:39]
While players-only meetings can occasionally help, Kelce sees them mainly as a desperate move.

