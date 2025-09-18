"You better clean up your mess": Dan Patrick fires warning shots toward Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins enter Week 3 under pressure, winless and reeling, with “Fire Grier. Fire McDaniel” banners hovering over their stadium last week. Once a team’s vibe-check hero, McDaniel finds himself on the hot seat ahead of Thursday night’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills.NFL analyst Dan Patrick didn’t hold back on his podcast, &quot;The Dan Patrick Show,&quot; delivering a blunt warning to McDaniel and star receiver Tyreek Hill.“This is kind of clean up your mess, or start going south in a hurry. And for the Miami Dolphins, you better clean up your mess tonight,” Patrick said.Patrick noted that a quality performance, even in defeat, could save Miami's face, especially with upcoming games against the Jets, Panthers, and Chargers over the next six weeks.“You’re a 12 and a half point underdog. If you started out 0-2, we start to look at a pattern here,” he added. &quot;You're going to get a really good idea over those next six weeks just how good or bad Miami is. Then you'll have more chatter about Tyreek Hill and, of course, with Mike McDaniel.&quot;Facing a 2-0 Bills team in primetime, Miami’s offensive stars, led by Hill, must step up if McDaniel hopes to avoid a disastrous season spiral.Also read: “He going to school&quot; &quot;Who told him it was cold” - NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa arriving for Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 clashJason Kelce gets honest on Mike McDaniel's player only meetingThe Dolphins are reeling after a 0-2 start, and their players-only meeting following Week 1 hasn’t done much to turn things around. The Dolphins ' internal struggles are on full display after blowing a lead with a kick return touchdown, an interception, and a turnover on downs in Week 2.Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce weighed in on the trend of player-led meetings.“I’ve had a few of them [player-only meetings]. You’re in a really bad state once you get to players’ meetings. It’s not a good place to be, usually,” Kelce said on New Heights.Travis Kelce's brother added that these meetings often signal a coach has lost control of the locker room.“A lot of the time, when you get to this point, it’s because you don’t know how to fix the issue. It’s a last resort…to motivate the guys and make a difference,” he explained. [00:39]While players-only meetings can occasionally help, Kelce sees them mainly as a desperate move.Also read: Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes shows off flaming red bodycon dress ahead of Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 game