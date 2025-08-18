"You clearly don’t know football": Dez Bryant snaps at fan for calling out Eagles trading for John Metchie III

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly acquired wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans on Sunday. The move came as a surprise and sparked reactions from fans on social media. While some praised the team for adding depth, others questioned whether Metchie was worth the hype.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared the news on X and elicited a reaction from analyst J Tuck.

“DAWG WTF IS GOING ON?.. why do teams just keep helping the eagles,” Tuck tweeted.

J Tuck @jtuck151 DAWG WTF IS GOING ON? .. why do teams just keep helping the eagles

A fan pointed out Metchie’s struggles since entering the league.

“Eagles got a guy who hasn’t been good in the NFL, is this sarcasm Tuck," the fan wrote.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant joined the conversation to defend Metchie.

“You clearly don’t know football.. Metchie been in unfortunate situations that had nothing to do with his play.. health issues and emerging WRs in Houston.. Eagles clearly got a steal… he’s familiar with Hurts and Smith… Eagles really out here playing MUT in real life…" Bryant tweeted.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant You clearly don’t know football.. Metchie been in unfortunate situations that had nothing to do with his play.. health issues and emerging WRs in Houston..Eagles clearly got a steal…he’s familiar with Hurts and Smith…Eagles really out here playing MUT in real life…

Metchie played 13 games for the Texans in 2024. He recorded 24 receptions on 37 targets for 254 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.6 yards per catch. Metchie added six catches for 63 yards in two playoff games. It was an improvement from his 2023 rookie season, where he had 16 receptions for 158 yards and zero touchdowns in 16 games.

Metchie’s limited NFL production was due to circumstances beyond football ability. After he was drafted in 2022, he missed his entire rookie year, as he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchi also suffered a torn ACL in college which delayed his transition. In Houston, he faced competition from emerging receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Eagles landed John Metchie III after the Texans weighed the 49ers' offer

The Houston Texans traded wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2026 sixth-round pick for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the San Francisco 49ers also expressed interest before Philadelphia’s better offer sealed the deal. The move helps Houston address tight end depth while giving the Eagles another option in the passing game.

Metchie, entering the final year of his rookie contract, emerged as Houston’s most targeted receiver this preseason. His Alabama connection to quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver DeVonta Smith adds familiarity to Philadelphia’s offense as it prepares to defend its Super Bowl title.

