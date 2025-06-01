"You dedicated your life to 2 snow bunnies": Dr. Umar calls out "coward" RG III while siding with Ryan Clark dragging his wife Grete into beef

RG III has found himself in the crosshairs of Ryan Clark and now, the ever-unfiltered Dr. Umar Johnson, after his comments suggesting Angel Reese’s clash with Caitlin Clark was rooted in “hatred.”

Things hit another level when the “It’s Up There Podcast” released a clip of Dr. Umar going full rant mode on RG III’s take and his marriage.

“RG III owouldn’t have said that if Angel Reese was white,” Dr. Umar said. [02:16]

He accused the former QB of being disconnected from the struggles of Black women. He didn’t stop there:

“So Ryan Clark spoke the truth. Yes. Ryan Clark said, listen, you don't have conversations about what black women go through. You've dedicated your life to not one but two snow bunnies,” he added, calling Griffin a “coward” for lashing back when Clark mentioned his wife, Grete.

Griffin married Grete Šadeiko in 2018 after divorcing his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat. Dr. Umar slammed him for “fighting for the other team.” The psychologist doubled down, saying,

“To marry a Caucasian is to play for their team and fight for their army. And then, RG III, like a coward, he comes back at Ryan Clark, and he says, you hit below the belt when you brought my family in this...”

RG III and Ryan Clark’s controversy over two weeks

The drama between the ex-Ravens QB and Ryan Clark has exploded into one of the messiest feuds in sports media this year. What started as a disagreement over the Angel Reese–Caitlin Clark rivalry has spiraled into a war of words, bringing in personal life and family.

The former NFL QB sparked controversy by saying Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark, viewing their tension as personal. Ryan Clark reacted on “The Pivot” podcast, accusing Griffin of lacking perspective on the struggles of Black women and suggesting his interracial marriages have distanced him from such discussions.

That was a low blow, according to Griffin, who hit back hard on social media.

“You attacked me and my family personally over a sports opinion,” he wrote. “That’s cowardly, spineless, and weak.”

Clark then doubled down and called Griffin III a “phony.” He claimed that Griffin III was a terrible teammate on and off the field. This beef seems far from over.

