"You missed the fundamental step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe" - Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan called out Packers QB for failing to check on parents during California wildfires

In 2016, the Rodgers family feud was made public as Jordan Rodgers was a contestant on "The Bachelorette". At the time, he mentioned that he, his parents and oldest brother Luke didn't have a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He said that there had been a falling out a few years before. The Packers quarterback had chosen to do life one way while he and the rest of his family had chosen to do life another way.

"Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship. It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother."

In 2018 however, the youngest brother wasn't pleased with his brother after wildfires ripped through their hometown and surrounding area of Northern California.

The Packers quarterback announced a pledge of $1 million to the victims of the wildfires and displaced. He said at the time that he spoke to friends and the Mayor of Chico, California, where he was raised and wanted to help in the best way possible.

Jordan reposted the video to his own Twitter account. He said that although he appreciated his older brother's willingness to donate to their hometown, that actions speak louder than words. He went on to say that he could have at least called their mother, who was home alone at the time and trying to escape the rapidly moving fire.

"PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe....Everything else just feels like an act."-Jordan Rodgers

The Packers quarterback didn't respond to the allegations made by his youngest brother.

Despite feud, Aaron Rodgers' dad has shown support for son

While the family feud has made headlines over the last few years, one family member did show support for the Packers quarterback during his COVID-19 diagnosis last season.

He later claimed that he was "immunized" but then tested positive for the virus and admitted that he had lied to reporters, his father Ed took his son's side. Rodgers said that he was allergic to an ingredient in the MRNA vaccines. He also looked at the Johnson and Johnson vaccines but decided against that due to blood clot issues it was giving people. Ultimately, he decided against getting the vaccine altogether.

His father told USA Today at the time that he supported his son's decision to look for alternative treatments.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route.”-Ed Rodgers

The quarterback recently made a splash when speaking about his stance on vaccines again in an interview with Joe Rogan.

