The Micah Parsons troll wagon keeps rolling with fellow defensive player Jalen Ramsey as his newest target.

The Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker commented on Ramsey’s latest basketball highlights video:

“I see no defense being played! @jalenramsey you pay them to play with you?! 😂”

Parsons shared those thoughts while quoting Complex Sports’ tweet, which said:

“Dunking in the half court. Pull up jumpers. Jalen Ramsey might be the best hooper in the NFL 😳”

Ramsey hasn’t responded to Parsons’ banter.

While they treat basketball as a way to keep themselves fit, Parsons and Ramsey have been exceptional in football.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback is a three-time First Team All-Pro member and a six-time Pro Bowl selectee. He also won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons has been the cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense in his first two seasons. He had 84 tackles, 13 sacks, and three pass deflections in his maiden year, earning him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Those numbers also got him Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selections.

The former Penn State standout made the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams in his sophomore year, finishing with 13.5 tackles and one defensive touchdown.

Parsons also helped Dan Quinn’s defense become one of the NFL’s best. Last season, the Cowboys ranked fifth in points allowed (20.1) and eighth in passing yards allowed (200.9) per game.

In his rookie year, Dallas finished seventh in points allowed per game (21.1). He also switched to defensive end when DeMarcus Lawrence was sidelined by a broken foot.

The blazing start of his NFL career has Micah Parsons dubbed the next Lawrence Taylor.

Micah Parsons is ready for the 2023 NFL season

While he never shies from sharing his thoughts online, Parsons has conditioned himself for another grinding season.

Aside from working on his technique, he is also bulking up by toning his muscles. He tweeted:

“Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”

Parsons is also mentally ready, even if opposing offenses will try to double-team him. He responded to the challenge by saying:

“That’s cool. Come. We want them to come. If you go to a safari, you see buses they all pull up on lions. And they don’t flinch. Why? Because they are king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit. You’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

The 2023 season will be important for Micah Parsons since he will be eligible for a contract extension after the year. Putting up another All-Pro season will lead the Dallas Cowboys to exercise their fifth-year option on him without hesitation.

There is added pressure for Parsons to perform well because the Cowboys had another early playoff exit last season. He only had one sack in two postseason games.

