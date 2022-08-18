"You're not going to the Super Bowl" - Colin Cowherd explains how Aaron Rodgers' greed will stop Packers from claiming another Lombardi

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been vocal the last few seasons about how he feels he should be paid. The Super Bowl winning quarterback seems to be more worried about his salary this season than the team's salary cap issues. This ultimately led to the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams.

On his radio show "The Herd," Colin Cowherd talked about Patrick Mahomes and his recent comments that he would rather have a legacy in the NFL than make a lot of money. Cowherd said that he loved Mahomes' mentality and criticized the Packers quarterback for not being that way. Cowherd said that if a quarterback wants to win, then money shouldn't be the main objective.

He noted quarterbacks like Tom Brady who never took the most money so that he could build the team around him. Cowherd then went on to say that he doesn't believe Rodgers will ever win another Super Bowl because of the greed that he has shown.

You don't want the NFL to become the NBA. Where it's all they talk about is glamor, fame and dollars. And it was Kyler Murray. What's he going to get paid? And Lamar Jackson now what's he going to get paid? And I spent two years on Dak. What's he going to get paid? Who cares? Russell Wilson, that contract, what's he going to get paid? How about less? So you can win more. I mean, the minute Aaron Rodgers said I want $50 Million and made sure the media knew he made $50 million, you're not going to the Super Bowl."

FoxSports920 @FoxSports920AM



— @ColinCowherd TheHerd: "I'm going to say something nice about Aaron Rodgers... There is absolutely no proof playing in the preseason makes you better."

Aaron Rodgers criticizes young receiving core

It's no secret that when the Green Bay Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, that it was a turning point in the team's offense. Now, Aaron Rodgers will have to work with young, less experienced wide receivers, something he hasn't done a lot of during his career. The 38 year old quarterback has had a list of veteran receivers that have contributed to the Packers' success throughout the years.

As training camp and preseason continue, it seems that the quarterback may already be losing his patience. He said that the young wide receiving core has a lot of work to do before Week 1 arrives.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Aaron Rodgers knows the Packers have some work to do before the season starts

He stated that they have been running the incorrect routes and dropping passes. Criticizing his young receivers can be seen as something that a veteran quarterback would have an issue with. But it also goes back to what Colin Cowherd said about not taking a lot of money and helping build a team around you.

Edited by James Meyers