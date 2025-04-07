"You're gonna see diamonds"- Shedeur Sanders brushes off shedding tears after being drafted

Shedeur Sanders revealed his plans for the 2025 NFL draft during Colorado's pro day. He is projected as a top-three prospect and is considered the second-best quarterback behind Miami's Cam Ward. The Colorado star put up an impressive performance during his pro day showcase in front of NFL scouts and representatives.

When questioned about his draft plans, Shedeur Sanders replied by stating that he will be spending it with his family and friends instead of attending the event in Green Bay.

"I'm gonna be at home, with my family," Shedeur said. "What the moment will be like, I don't know. I don't really like, I don't really think about all that stuff. It's too much like small things in the way to think about, oh the draft. So, my job is to take on each and everything on the schedule seriously. And then when I'm done with that, I can focus on the draft.

When asked if he would shed a tear upon hearing his name called in the draft, the quarterback brushed it off with a typical Sanders-style response.

"You're gonna see diamonds. Overly, Too many of them for sure...It's going to be legendary. You'll see. I'm excited for this."

The quarterback completed 62 of the 67 passes he attempted during his pro day showcase. Scouts were left impressed with his deep passes, arm strength, and accuracy.

Mike Mayock sends warning to the Giants about drafting Shedeur Sanders with the No.3 pick

Cam Ward is heavily projected to go first overall to the Titans. Thus, Shedeur is seen as a second or third overall pick either to the Browns or the Giants. However, ex-NFL GM Mike Mayock warned the Giants about utilizing their first-round pick on the Colorado quarterback.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, he talked about the Cleveland Browns potentially passing up on Shedeur Sanders. Mayock stated that the Giants should then think twice about drafting the quarterback with the No.3 pick.

"I don't know where Shedeur is going right now. If Cleveland passes on him, and he's sitting there with a bouquet of roses at No.3, the Giants have a head coach and a GM a little bit on the hot seat," Mayock said.

"If they take Shedeur, it doesn't make their team immediately better. It might over time, but you know they might rather have a position player which does make their team better immediately." (TS- 0:27 onwards).

Shedeur Sanders remains an interesting prospect heading into the draft. If the top-three teams decide to pass up on him, there is a possibility of him falling either to the Raiders or the New Orleans Saints.

