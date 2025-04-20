"You son of a b**ch" - Pat McAfee rips Paul Heyman for betraying Roman Reigns, CM Punk in shocking WrestleMania 41 night

Pat McAfee is among the commentators for WWE's flagship WrestleMania 41 event this weekend. And after Saturday's main event, he cannot help but be angry at what he saw.

Seth Rollins won the final match of Night 1 after Paul Heyman, best known for being the long-time manager of Brock Lesnar, betrayed CM Punk, then Roman Reigns during their triple threat match with low blows. When the "Tribal Chief" received the second one, the former Indianapolis Colts punter sought to say this:

"You son of a b****"

However, he conveniently realized that he was on a live broadcast and partially cut himself out. He eventually posted his full statement on social media:

Earlier that night' Reigns' cousin Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career by defeating GUNTHER. McAfee was claimed to have spoiled the result by FadeAway Media:

Stephen A. Smith jokes about following Pat McAfee to WWE in build to WrestleMania 41

While being more famous in WWE for calling many memorable moments, Pat McAfee has three matches at the event: a win over Austin Theory and a loss to former owner Vince McMahon at 38, then a win over The Miz at 39. And soon, he might even have promo material for a fourth.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was a guest on Friday’s episode of First Take when he brought up being a wrestling manager to host Stephen A. Smith:

“This is easy. Come and do it… It’s an easy night at the office.”

The sportscaster went:

“I got NBA duties this year, but we can do it next year.”

For OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman, a match between the two would be perfect for an event that has leaned on celebrity presence - from former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor fighting Bam Bam Bigelow in a main event to Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson showing up at XL last year - especially given their egos:

“Do you really think it's that far-fetched for McAfee to do a run-in at ringside and confront Stephen A? Or "happen" to cross paths with him backstage?”

And it is not as if they will be lacking in material from which to draw inspiration for promos. For instance, also last year, the New York Post reported that the two had an explosive confrontation over a secret project by Smith that led to McAfee calling him a “motherf***er”.

