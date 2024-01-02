"You think he's like Peyton Manning?": Antonio Brown unleashes fury at 'selfish' Tom Brady in latest rant

Antonio Brown has taken to social media once again to rip into a former teammate of his. Often the focus of his ire, it's Tom Brady once again. This time, he's calling the retired quarterback "selfish." Brown has often called out anyone he believes to be talking negatively about him.

A video surfaced of a Brady interview and an X user reposted it, claiming that he was talking about the "clown" that Brown is. Brown responded with fire and didn't hold back on Brady.

Brown said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Ask anyone is Tom Brady selfish bro want stats too you think he like Peyton Manning or you think he didn’t play longer then drew Brees to past his stats ok ima let the crackers thinks it’s me when I’m coming off the bench to help his team win."

Brown added to the fiery rant with another tweet:

"How you gone save a guy career who dominated the game his whole career! aB took hisself out the game I ain’t buying that s**t u selling! U sound like a cracker trying to make it seem like you did so much for me whole time you using me for your purpose once fulfilled just like a cracker say your Done."

He called Brady selfish and claimed that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used Brown for a purpose and then didn't care after that.

Tom Brady got Antonio Brown a role twice

Tom Brady brought Antonio Brown in to his team twice. After the Pittsburgh Steelers moved away from the enigmatic player, he landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. That didn't last, though.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown on a team together

Then, Brady and the New England Patriots brought him in. That also didn't last very long, and Brady was eventually gone as well. When he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he recruited Brown to the team.

The two would win a Super Bowl together before Brown blew up on the sidelines and left the field in 2021, never to be seen in the NFL again.