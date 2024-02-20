Young Scooter questions NBA, ESPN over calling 9-year-old Future Russell Wilson’s son

Russell Wilson and his stepson, Future, attended Sunday's NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis. The two wore Kobe Bryant jerseys to honor the late NBA champion. Videos and photos of the duo enjoying their experience at the NBA All-Star game circulated on social media.

There were some, though, who weren't happy that the NBA and ESPN referred to Future as Wilson's son and not his stepson. While it was likely an innocent mistake, as Russell Wilson and Ciara also have three other children, some people felt the need to voice their concerns over the title.

Rapper Young Scooter was one of the people to comment on the video posted by ESPN's NBA account on Instagram. He stated that Future wasn't Russell Wilson's son.

Young Scooter's comment on the video.

Nine-year-old Future was born in 2014 to Ciara and rapper Future, who were engaged at the time. The former couple split up a few months after his birth, and she started seeing Wilson in 2015. Wilson and Ciara married in 2016, and they share three children: Sienna, Win, and Amora.

Steph Curry gives Russell Wilson's stepson basketball tips

Before the NBA All-Star game tipped off, Russell Wilson and his stepson Future had the opportunity to meet NBA Champion Steph Curry. The shooting champion took the opportunity to bring Future onto the court and shoot around for a little bit.

At one point, he even stopped and gave him some tips on how to shoot, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from one of the best three-point shooters in league history.

The video of the adorable moment was shared on social media and Future's mom, Ciara re-shared the post. She said that it was 'epic' that her son had the chance to be on the court with Steph Curry.

"Truly Epic"

The quarterback can be seen in the background of the video, taking videos and photos of the moment.

The West team couldn't pull off the high-scoring game and lost to the East team 211-186 in the 2024 NBA All-Star game.