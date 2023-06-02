Donald De La Haye Jr., also known as Deestroying, has expressed his interest in giving the NFL another shot in 2024. He posted a video titled "My First Day Training For The NFL" in March, indicating his intention. However, he acknowledged that joining the NFL may not be financially beneficial for him compared to his current endeavors.

He said in an interview:

“If you look at the numbers, I probably make more money than 95% of NFL kickers doing what I do, so if I was to play in the league one my first year, I'm not gonna make that much money."

"I'm probably gonna be signed to the league minimum, which is like maybe 500k, and that's like a big pickup for me.”

Among kickers, Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons currently holds the largest contract, signing a five-year deal worth $24.25 million in 2022. Graham Gano of the New York Giants has the highest base salary for 2023 at $3.7 million, while Matt Gay of the Indianapolis Colts will earn $9 million this season due to his signing bonus and base salary.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker has the highest cap hit among kickers for 2023 at $5.958 million. That number is just a fraction of the four-year, $24 million contract he signed before the 2022 season.

Deestroying's exact revenue from YouTube is not known, but estimates from Social Blade suggest he could earn between $3,500 to $56,400 monthly, resulting in annual earnings ranging from $42,300 to $676,500. These figures do not include his earnings from partnerships and endorsements. Deestroying also has a significant following on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter and he collaborates with Logan Paul and partly owns Fan Controlled Football’s Glacier Boyz with Quavo and Richard Sherman.

Deestroying had a chance to make it to the NFL

Although Deestroying has not received a training camp invite in the NFL, he had a chance to showcase his skills at the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine and even won the Kohl's Pro Combine kickoff competition.

He does have professional football experience with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts but was relegated to the Suspended list due to limitations on American players in the CFL roster. Despite facing challenges, Deestroying has gained a large following through his perseverance and dedication to his craft.

