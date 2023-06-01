YouTuber Funny Marco attended a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., where he met and spoke with Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin, and Leonard Fournette.

The conversation became comical when Marco asked them how they maintain their hairstyles and how much they paid for haircuts.

First in the line to answer was Diggs. The All-Pro wideout did not directly answer the question but explained that his barber was making good money. Meanwhile, Hamlin said it depends on who is doing his hair.

But when Fournette entered the scene, Marco trolled him by asking:

"How much do you pay for a barber?"

This made the group laugh because the one-time Super Bowl champion is bald. However, Fournette gamely answered Marco that his haircut was expensive.

Diggs reacted sarcastically, leading Fournette to comment:

“Hold on, hold on. What you saying, ‘Chill out, bro?’”

While Diggs rode into the joke, Fournette replied:

“My sh*t cost! I got a professional hair.”

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver asked:

“How’d they do it?”

The running back responded while gesturing to how his hair was done:

“You have to start from the right, you mean.”

Leonard Fournette then gestured at the razor going around his head, to everyone’s laughter.

They also discussed Nike Air Force sneakers and why players toss their helmets on the ground. The video has over 120,000 views in nine days. Funny Marco has over a million YouTube subscribers and over 241 million total views.

Earlier in the video, Marco shared that he checked into Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C., and visited Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty store.

Is Leonard Fournette joining the Buffalo Bills?

Last season, Leonard Fournette had 462 yards and three touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he remains a free agent even after the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, after spending time with Diggs and Hamlin recently, will he continue his career in Buffalo? If he does, he will bring his championship experience to a team that has come up short for the last three seasons.

The Bills’ running back rotation could use another upgrade after letting Devin Singletary sign with the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie joined the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

Buffalo brought Latavius Murray to join James Cook, Nyheim Hines, and Damien Harris in the backfield. Adding Fournette could give them a more-balanced offense and sustain a rushing attack that finished seventh in yards per game (139.5) last season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played six NFL seasons and has two 1,000-yard seasons.

After three seasons with the Jaguars, Leonard Fournette signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out to be a great decision after he won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.

Fournette has 4,272 yards and 34 touchdowns in 73 games.

