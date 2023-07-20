Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have found themselves as being one of the more dominant teams in recent memory. The two-time NFL MVP had led Kansas City to two Super Bowl wins in four seasons while being the game's MVP on both occasions.

While there are many Chiefs fans across the country, YouTube star Ishowspeed is far from one of them. On one of his recent streams, he was asked by a fan if he was a Chiefs fan. He quickly replied "F*uck The Chiefs" and added "Bengals All Day".

The Youtuber's response came back in April, two months after Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57. However, there's no love loss between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes has faced the Bengals a total of five times in his six seasons in the NFL. Three of those matchups have been in the regular season and two in the playoffs.

Mahomes has struggled against the Bengals in the regular season, winning just one of the three games. However, the playoffs are a different story as he's won one and lost one. It is important to note that each of those matchups have been in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs fell to Joe Burrow and the Bengals on their way to Super Bowl 56 in the 2021 season. Kansas City got their revenge last season in a 23 - 20 victory en route to Super Bowl 57.

Will Patrick Mahomes face the Bengals in the 2023 season?

Burrow (L) and Mahomes (R) after last season's AFC Championship

NFL fans will see Burrow face Patrick Mahomes for the fifth time as the Chiefs host the Bengals in Week 17 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game could have playoff implications given that they will face towards the end of the regular season.

Time will tell as to whether both quarterbacks will meet for the third straight time in the AFC Championship game this season or not.

